Elsa Hosk Flaunts Famous Curves In Tight White One-Piece In New Photos

Elsa Hosk is back in a bathing suit on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Monday, July 1, the Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a new set of photos from her trip to Turkey, and they certainly brought some serious heat to the social media platform. Included in the upload was a duo of sizzling snaps capturing the babe hanging out at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Istanbul and looking nothing short of stunning in a curve-hugging one-piece that left very little to the imagination.

In the first photo, Elsa peered down at the camera below her as she leaned up against what appears to be the skylight of her hotel, while an even taller building loomed behind her in the background. The 30-year-old shielded her eyes from the sun with her hands while putting on a sexy display in the tight Prada swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her impressive physique. It was adorned with a red and blue design and clung to every inch of her voluptuous chest and midsection to accentuate her trim waist and hourglass figure.

In the second shot, the model changed locations, this time hanging right by the edge of a luxurious rooftop pool. The camera was positioned a bit farther back from the Swedish bombshell, offering her 5.4 million followers a full-length look at the model and her barely-there ensemble. As she leaned against the glass wall, Elsa popped her hip out to the side to show off her signature curves and long, toned legs that quickly took center stage in the snap.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the blonde beauty with love for the latest addition to her widely-followed Instagram page. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 57,000 likes after just one hour of going live to the social media platform. Hundreds took to the comments section as well to leave compliments for the stunner’s jaw-dropping display.

“You look beautiful,” one fan said, while another called her a “queen.”

“This is too hot,” commented a third.

Elsa’s visit to Turkey comes after the model spent almost a week in Beirut, Lebanon, and she certainly made sure to give her fans a glimpse at the trip. As The Inquisitr previously reported, one set of photos from her time in the country captured her rocking a gorgeous black sequined gown that featured a daring, plunging neckline and dangerously high thigh slit, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.