WWE News: Roman Reigns Finally Speaks Out On Dean Ambrose Leaving WWE For All Elite Wrestling

It can't be easy to lose a "brother" when you're all on your game.

When WWE announced that Dean Ambrose would not be re-signing with the promotion after his contract expired in April, people weren’t sure what to think. The Shield wasn’t just going to split up again, but they were likely going to be done for good. It has now been a few months since Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley, left for All Elite Wrestling and Roman Reigns has finally spoken out on the whole situation.

It wasn’t really known what Moxley was going to do after leaving WWE, but he made his debut for AEW at Double or Nothing and that was that. He is now a member of the roster and is signed to a multi-year contract which means he won’t even get near WWE again for a long time.

Since leaving WWE, Moxley has done a number of interviews and been overly critical of his former employer at times. As reported by The Inquisitr, Seth Rollins has supported his friend but he wasn’t overly fond of him attacking the company that helped make him successful.

Two members of The Shield are still on the WWE roster and they are involved in main event feuds usually at all times. With Ambrose/Moxley gone, many have wondered what Reigns thinks of his defection to AEW and now, they don’t have to wonder any longer.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated has an upcoming interview with Roman Reigns prepared to come out, and he speaks with the former WWE Champion about many things. One of those topics is the fact that Ambrose left the company and decided to join their direct competition.

As reported by Wrestling Inc., a snippet of the interview has come out and Reigns says that he’s still going to always be close to his friend.

“I don’t think our working relationship is going to be what it used to be, but I’ll always love that guy, he’ll always be my close friend, and I wish the best for him.”

In the world of professional wrestling, many superstars and wrestlers are friends with others off TV and even in different promotions. Reigns knows that just because Moxley is no longer a member of WWE doesn’t mean they won’t still be close.

“We have a brotherhood, so I’m always cheering for him. I’ve shared so many great moments with Ambrose, or Mox. We have love for each other well beyond the wrestling, and it will always be that way.”

There really is no way of knowing if The Shield will ever come together again, but for a while, it simply won’t exist. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are still being successful in WWE and Jon Moxley/Dean Ambrose has moved onto All Elite Wrestling. The “Hounds of Justice” are no more, but one can never say never in the world of professional wrestling.