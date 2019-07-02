Nicole Scherzinger Looks Ageless As She Celebrates 41st Birthday In Sexy Black Bikini

Nicole Scherzinger is stunning in not one, but three new photo updates posted on her Instagram account.

As fans know, the black-haired beauty turned 41-years-old today but she doesn’t look a day over 30. The Australia’s Got Talent judge regularly flaunts her amazing figure in a number of sexy outfits, and today was certainly no exception. In the hot new photos, Scherzinger leaves little to the imagination in a sexy black bikini. The first photo shared on her Instagram page shows the singer posing in front of the ocean.

The former Pussycat Dolls star leans her head back in the snapshot, letting her long locks flow in the wind. On her head, the singer wears a red flower crown and definitely seems like she’s channeling her inner Moana vibes. Under a pair of loose-fitting yellow overalls, the bombshell gives fans a glimpse of her toned and tanned body in a skimpy black-colored bikini. The next two photos in the first post show the stunner rocking the same exact outfit but striking slightly different poses. In the caption, she thanked fans for all of the birthday love that she has been receiving.

“Truly grateful for all the love and messages I received on my birthday! I feel so loved and none of your comments go unseen! I’m so thankful to have experienced another happy & healthy journey around the sun. I had the best time at home, beginning this next chapter with my ohana,” she wrote.

Since the photo went live for her legion of fans, it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention with over 7,000 likes and 100-plus comments within just moments of the post going up. While many fans commented on Scherzinger’s amazing figure, countless others took the opportunity to wish her another happy birthday.

“Looking amazing! Happy you had a great birthday,” one follower wrote with a series of yellow heart emoji.

“Queen of my life,” another Instagrammer wrote.

“What a gorgeous photo,” one more fan chimed in with a blue heart emoji.

In the next photo in the series, Nicole looks like she’s in her element, laying on the beach and looking off into the distance. Like the previous post, she’s donning the same flower crown and black bikini underneath. And in the last shot that was shared with fans, Nicole stands in the front of the ocean and looks nothing short of gorgeous in her black bikini and yellow overalls.

It’s definitely hard to believe that the ageless beauty is already 41-years-old but props to Nicole for looking so sexy at every age.