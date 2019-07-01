Miley Cyrus Exposes Chest In See-Through Top, Gets Told To ‘Go On Instagram Live’

Miley Cyrus appears to have gone a little NSFW with her latest outfit. The SHE IS COMING singer went with stylish monochromes for her Glastonbury, U.K., appearance. The 26-year-old did not, however, opt for opaque clothing. Two pictures of Miley at the annual British musical festival have been posted to her Instagram, and they’ve been noticed.

Earlier today, Miley updated her account. Her double update appeared to be part of a series – the singer has posted a fair few shots of herself from Glastonbury’s stage. While some showed her full outfit of black latex pants, criss-cross boots, and a white crop top, these pictures didn’t send fans a full-length look. The photos clipped off around the waist, but the second snap sent fans a little more.

With a mic stand held sideways and her sweeping hair in full motion, Miley appeared to have been photographed during an energetic moment. Her ripped abs and sculpted shoulders were on show, but so was her chest. Miley’s tiny crop top was semi-sheer at best – hiding nipples didn’t seem to be high on her agenda. This progressive, body-positive, and super-beautiful star has nothing to hide, though. Miley is known for making sexuality something to celebrate.

Whether for the epic stage performance, announcement caption, or the chest on show, fans seem to be wanting more of Miley.

“Go on Instagram live” was one of the most popular responses.

“SOS I HAVE A CRUSH” was another response.

Fans seemed pumped about the update for many reasons. While some seemed to be throwing out praise for Miley performing at Glastonbury, others appeared keen to see a new music video. As is commonplace on Miley’s Instagram, countless users showed their faces just to send the singer love.

Miley’s popularity has shot up recently. The 2019 release of SHE IS COMING propelled this singer to the forefront of music news, although Miley has fronted media outlets for other reasons. Her Black Mirror feature received plenty of press. It proved popular for showcasing Miley’s acting abilities, sending out a music video, and seeing the star don an icy-pink wig. Her Ashley O character is much-loved.

Loading...

This singer also makes headlines on account of her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth. The couple tied the knot at the end of last year. No wedding announcement was made, but fans got plenty of pictures on social media following the nuptials.

Miley and her Glastonbury pictures appear to have gone down well. The update had racked up over 149,000 likes within three hours of going live. Fans wishing to see more of Miley should follow her Instagram.