‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Takes Kids To NY As Husband Matt Requests Visitation, Shares Instagram Photo

Gina Kirschenheiter is back home on the east coast.

Gina Kirschenheiter has returned home to New York after a messy dispute with her estranged husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, led to his arrest at the end of last month.

After requesting a restraining order against Matt, whom she accused of hitting and choking her after a night out with friends on June 22, the Real Housewives of Orange County star took to her Instagram page, where she posted a sweet photo of herself and her three kids, Nicholas, 7, Sienna, 5, and Luca, 3.

“Forever my babies,” Gina wrote in the caption of her photo, also including a red heart emoji.

After her post was shared, Gina, who joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during its 13th season in 2018, received supportive message from her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, who told Gina she was “happy” to see her back home, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who posted a series of red heart emoji.

Former cast member Lizzie Rovsek also shared a supportive series of emoji in response to Gina’s pic.

At the end of last week, just five days after being arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, Radar Online revealed that Matt had requested visitation with his three children and offered to see the children with a monitor present to supervise his visit.

As fans likely saw, Gina and Matt reportedly reconciled their marriage prior to their blowout fight. On Instagram, Gina shared a number of loving posts for him throughout the month of June.

In court documents obtained by Radar Online of Matt’s request for visitation with his and Gina’s kids, it was noted that Matt had pleaded with a judge to allow him to see his kids, despite that Gina was granted a restraining order against Matt that orders him to stay at least 100 yards away from her and the children until a court hearing later this month.

Also in the documents, Matt’s lawyer explained that because of the possible impending criminal investigation against him, Matt is “asserting his 5th amendment rights and is unable to substantively respond to the Petitioner’s factual assertions at this time.”

Currently, Gina and Matt share joint legal custody of their three kids.

While Gina claimed Matt had gotten physical with her at a time when their three kids were at home, he said, via his attorney, that the children were not “physically present” at the time the alleged altercation took place.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 will premiere later this summer on Bravo TV.