Model Rachel Cook Goes Topless, Posing In Panties & Knee-High Boots & Instagram Thinks She’s Jessica Alba

Rachel Cook is sizzling in her latest Instagram update.

The brunette bombshell is never one to shy away from showing off her flawless figure to fans in a number of sexy outfits and sometimes, she even pushes the envelope with some of her looks. In the most recent image shared with her 2.5 million-plus followers, the bombshell looks nothing short of perfect while she poses in a scandalous outfit.

In the NSFW shot, the beauty tells fans that it’s a behind-the-scenes photo from one of her shoots in Los Angeles. In the shot, the model playfully sticks out her tongue, posing against a grey-colored background. Cook wears her long, brunette locks down and curly and rocks subtle yet beautiful makeup in the shot. Rachel leaves almost nothing to the imagination, going totally topless in the photo and covering her breasts with only her hands.

The bombshell’s toned and tanned abs are fully on display in the hot shot, and she pairs the look with a pair of tiny panties and studded knee-high boots. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned her a ton of attention with over 95,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to let the model know how stunning she looks while countless others just gushed over her picture-perfect body. A few others just took to the photo to comment with a series of emoji while countless others claimed she looked like Jessica Alba.

“Look like Jessica Alba here lol,” one follower commented on the image.

“Wooooow, look like a different woman…. but in every single pic you are so gorgeous…” another fan wrote with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Looking awesome as usual,” another fan chimed in.

The model has posed for a number of high-profile spreads including a few in Maxim and another few in Playboy. In each and every shoot, the model almost bares it all for the camera and with a body like that, can you even really blame her? As The Inquisitr previously shared, the model flaunted her picture-perfect figure for the camera in one of her sexiest outfits to date at Las Vegas’ Electric Daisy Carnival, a festival which is better known as EDC. In the image, Cook struts her stuff while walking the grounds of the fest in a skimpy black outfit including a black bra, black panties, and fishnet stockings.

Fans can stay up to date with all of the model’s stunning photo updates by giving her a follow on Instagram.