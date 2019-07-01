NBA: Jimmy Butler Is Playing In The Cities Of Andrew Cunanan’s Murders, Redditor Notes

The free agency status of star swingman Jimmy Butler was finally determined Wednesday, with the announcement that Butler’s move to the Miami Heat has been formalized as a four-team sign-and-trade deal.

Per ESPN, Butler will head to Miami on a four-year deal, while his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers, will acquire Miami guard Josh Richardson. The other two teams in the deal are the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers, as Meyers Leonard will head to Miami, Hassan Whiteside will head to Portland, Moe Harkless will go to the Clippers, who will also land a 2023 first-round pick, which formerly belonged to Miami.

The trade brings Butler to his fourth team in just over two years, as he’s gone from the Chicago Bulls to the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Sixers and now to the Heat. Butler will sign a four-year, $142 million contract with the Heat.

While it’s known that Butler has bounced around from team to team in recent years, one Redditor noticed something eerie about the teams and cities Butler has played in throughout his career — they represent the same cities where serial killer Andrew Cunanan allegedly committed murders during his killing spree in 1997.

A Reddit user named JockeryQuock pointed out the coincidence Monday.

“Am I weird for noticing that Butler is just going to the places where the dude who killed Versace committed his murders,” Vulture writer Nate Jones quoted the Redditor as saying on Twitter.

The Redditor is correct, as Cunanan reportedly committed his first two murders in the state of Minnesota. The third killing took place in Chicago, while the fourth happened in Pennsville Township, New Jersey, outside of Philadelphia. The fifth, which took the life of the famous fashion designer Gianni Versace, took place in Miami, outside of Versace’s home.

BREAKING: Jimmy Butler will sign max contract with the Heat, sources tell @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/c5yx84YvK1 — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) July 1, 2019

Cunanan was found dead on a houseboat in Miami Beach on July 23, 1997, after he committed suicide. His story was the basis for the 2018 FX TV miniseries The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, in which Darren Criss portrayed Cunanan, and Edgar Ramirez played Versace.

Butler has indeed played in those same four cities, although not in the same order — he played in Chicago before Minneapolis — and the murder of William Reese did not specifically take place in Philadelphia.

Jimmy Butler was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2011 and played the first six seasons of his career in Chicago. He was traded to Minnesota on the night of the NBA Draft in 2017 and played for the Timberwolves until he was traded to Philadelphia in November 2018.