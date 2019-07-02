Dean McDermott And Tori Spelling Ditched Bank Lawsuit Court Hearing As Medical Crisis Ensues

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling have been scheduled to be in a Los Angeles court today to deal with their ongoing financial difficulties. Sadly, Dean was waylaid due to his hospitalization while Tori was out of the country.

The 52-year-old father of six posted a selfie showing him wearing a breathing apparatus and several wires. He wrote on Instagram claiming he had been admitted to the hospital on Sunday night due to a diagnosis of pneumonia or possibly pneumonia and meningitis.

Still, Dean was well enough to offer an Instagram message on Monday, also known as Canada Day.

“[I am] sick as a pike. Happy Canada Day to all my Hoser’s and Hosette’s North and South of the border!! If I weren’t in the hospital I’d be [at the Comedy Store] for The Canada Day Comedy Show. Hosted by… many other funny Canucks. If you’re free tonight, jump in the pick up eh and check er out. Maybe have a few [Molson Canadian lager beers].”

While her sick husband was dealing with a medical situation that could turn fatal, Tori turned up in Victoria, Canada, while having Sunday dinner with one of her daughters at the iconic Empress Hotel’s restaurant, G At The Empress.

Spelling has been filming the reboot of Beverly Hills 90210 in nearby Vancouver. Apparently, the show — the one for which she was playing the role that made her famous — was on hiatus for the weekend as she and one of her kids indulged in a delicious meal on the nearby island. The 46-year-old actress played Donna Martin for a decade, starting in 1990. Now, in 2019, she has been able to get into that character once again.

Meanwhile, both Tori and Dean had been scheduled to be in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday morning, as reported by Radar Online who attained their scheduled appearances.

An “Application for Order for Appearance and Examination” had been set at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, June 1. One order had formally been scheduled for Dean McDermott and one had been scheduled for Tori Spelling.

That said, lawyers on both sides had been granted a reprieve. The hearing has now been rescheduled for September, according to a Radar Online source.

And so, as Dean McDermott spent time in the hospital and Tori Spelling spent time in Victoria on the weekend before the pair were due in court to deal with financial issues, their five children — Liam Aaron, 12, Stella Doreen, 11, Hattie Margaret, 7, Finn Davey, 6, and Beau Dean, 2 — have largely been left out of the equation — at least for now.