‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Sparks Fly For Hannah & Tyler In The Netherlands, Others See Their Luck Run Out

On Monday night, Hannah Brown will decide which four bachelors will get hometown dates this season on The Bachelorette. Spoilers have teased that there may be a surprising exit or two, but Brown will also have one or two pretty great dates. By the looks of things, frontrunner Tyler Cameron gets one of those.

ABC has shared plenty of Bachelorette spoilers about Episode 7 airing on Monday night. They note that one of Hannah’s one-on-ones will involve horseback riding, and based on photos released by the network, it looks like this one is for Tyler.

Apparently, Tyler will feel quite anxious when he finds out that his date involves horses. The Bachelorette spoilers indicate that he will feel that he needs to push himself a bit to open up to Hannah, and teasers suggest that the sparks will be flying between these two.

It sounds as if there will be roses on these individual dates this week. According to The Bachelorette spoilers previously detailed via The Inquisitr, Tyler will get a rose along with a hometown date.

The network also notes that the first one-on-one Monday night will involve a romantic trip via boat through the canals in the Netherlands. Based on previous Bachelorette spoilers about this episode, it seems that this will go to Jed Wyatt and that he’ll also get a rose.

Mark Bourdillon / ABC

After Jed and Tyler’s successful outings, The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that one of the other guys will take a chance and pay Hannah a late-night visit. This is a daring move that contestants will frequently take as they try to find a way to stand out, but it doesn’t always yield positive results.

It sounds likely that the bachelor involved here is Connor Saeli. Unfortunately, The Bachelorette spoilers have teased that Connor will be eliminated and sent home from the Netherlands without going out on any dates. Gossip king Reality Steve previously noted that he didn’t know when or why Connor was eliminated, but this additional context appears to pull things together.

The last one-on-one seemingly goes to fan-favorite contestant Mike Johnson. Hannah and Mike will visit a museum, and ABC teases that there is a stunning outcome ahead with this one. Fans surely won’t be happy, but The Bachelorette spoilers have shared that Mike will be eliminated during this date.

There is also a three-on-one date in Episode 7 and this involves Luke Parker, Garrett Powell, and Peter Weber. The Inquisitr has already noted that Luke will be stirring up drama again during this outing. By the time this date is over, Luke and Peter will apparently get roses and Garrett will be eliminated.

ABC teases that this three-on-one brings “one of the most riveting and explosive scenes this season.”

That juicy tidbit is virtually guaranteed to be referencing the upcoming battle between Luke and Garrett that will surely generate a lot of buzz. By the time the dates in the Netherlands are done, Hannah reportedly will be down to Tyler Cameron, Peter Weber, Luke Parker, and Jed Wyatt for her hometown dates.

The Bachelorette spoilers have hinted that there is still a lot of chaos on the way before this season wraps. Fans are rooting for Hannah Brown to get a happy ending this summer, but there is a lot of speculation swirling that things may not go as everybody has been hoping.