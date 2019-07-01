Miley Cyrus Lifting Her Shirt Knocks Instagram Sideways: ‘More, Please’

Miley Cyrus’ latest Instagram update is causing a stir. The SHE IS COMING singer has been updating her account from her headline-making Glastonbury, U.K., appearance – given Miley’s July 1 picture, though, it looks like she’s set to make headlines for her Instagram activity alone.

Earlier today, Miley updated her account, as the 26-year-old had posted a close-up snap. The Instagram photo didn’t show Miley’s face, but it was throwing plenty for her fans to look at. The star’s followers were getting a raunchy display of Miley lifting up her white shirt. The singer’s right breast was partially exposed, but Miley maintained some modesty – the photo didn’t show the blonde’s nipple.

With her right hand appearing to raise her already cropped attire, Miley seemed to be upping the ante. The picture likewise threw fans hints of the rock star look that Miley channeled for her stage performance at the annual British festival. The “Wrecking Ball” singer also accentuated her fingers and neck with chunky and metallic jewelry.

Fan comments poured in the moment the star updated her account.

“Stunning n perfect,” one fan wrote.

“More, please…” was another comment.

While many fans simply replied with emoji, others stuck to one-word responses.

“Damn” was all one fan seemed to need.

Overwhelming responses to celebrity Instagram posts aren’t anything novel. High-profile stars such as Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner can easily rack up millions of likes in half a day. Miley’s update seems to be making its mark for racking up the likes in lighting speed, as the cheeky snap had clocked over 110,000 likes in just 20 minutes. Over that same timeframe, over 1,300 fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

The update didn’t just seem out to showcase a bit of flesh, though. Miley had taken to her caption to let fans know that the first track from her SHE IS COMING album will bring fans the “video” they’ve likely been awaiting. The 2019-released album has been well-received overall. It includes tracks centering around feminine empowerment and an edgy “Cattitude” song referencing Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

This year has also seen Miley make headlines for her Black Mirror feature, as the star’s Ashley O character quickly became iconic. Pictures of Miley in the icy-pink wig she donned for the role have been featured on her Instagram.

Less about the wigs and more about the sex appeal, today’s update seemed out to pack a punch. The photo also seemed to raise a few eyebrows.

“This platform is instagram not pornhub,” one fan wrote.

Fans wishing to see more of Miley should follow her Instagram.