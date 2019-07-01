Newlywed Brittany Cartwright Reveals Jax Taylor’s Wedding Band Includes Poignant Tribute To His Father

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star will keep a special reminder of his dad very close to him.

Jax Taylor’s emotional wedding day included several tributes to his dad, but one will stay close to his heart forever. The Vanderpump Rules star has been open about the fact that the death of his father, Ronald Cauchi, profoundly changed him. Eighteen months after his father’s passing, Jax paid tribute to him at his wedding, doing so with the ring that he will wear on his finger forever.

During their fairytale wedding — which was appropriately held at the Kentucky Castle — Taylor and his bride, Brittany Cartwright, exchanged coordinating diamond wedding bands from celebrity jeweler Kyle Chan Design, according to People. Cartwright told the outlet that her husband’s 14-karat white gold band includes two carats of round brilliant-cut diamonds, plus a very special diamond that was extracted from his late father’s wedding ring.

“We took one of his dad’s diamonds from his wedding ring and put it inside Jax’s ring. Kyle changed his dad’s wedding ring into a necklace, so he wears it on a pendant now.”

Chan also created Cartwright’s four-carat, double eternity bands, as well as a special bridal ring that served as her “something blue” at the wedding. As a wedding gift, Chan presented Cartwright with a 19-carat emerald cut aquamarine ring surrounded by a halo of diamonds and set in rose gold.

“My ‘something blue’ is an aquamarine ring Kyle Chan made me. He said all the princesses have them, so I had to have one too.”

Of course, Vanderpump Rules fans know that Kyle Chan is more than just a celebrity jeweler to Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. The designer is also a close friend of the Bravo stars, and he was the man behind the stunning three-carat engagement ring with a double diamond halo that Jax whipped out when he proposed to Brittany in Malibu last June.

An Instagram post last year showed off Cartwright’s huge diamond sparkler as Taylor smiled in the background. Jax captioned his photo by revealing that he told Chan “a few details” about what he was looking for in an engagement ring for Brittany and that he “came through above and beyond.”

While Kyle Chan helped with one of the most important details for Jax and Brittany’s wedding ceremony, the couple came up with their own way to remember Jax’s dad on their big day. In one of the most poignant moments of their wedding day, Jax Taylor paid tribute to his dad on Instagram by revealing that he kept an open chair for him in the front row of the outdoor ceremony. The Vanderpump Rules star honored his late father with an empty chair with his picture on it, as well as flowers and his ashes, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

In addition, the couple’s wedding program included a tribute to the Vanderpump Rules star’s dad that said, “We know you’d be here today if heaven wasn’t so far away.”