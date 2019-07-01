Priyanka Chopra’s Braless Outing Sparks Rumors: ‘She Is Definitely Pregnant’

Priyanka Chopra’s latest outing appears to be fueling major pregnancy rumors. The 36-year-old was photographed in Paris, France by The Daily Mail earlier today. Priyanka’s dark green dress was effortlessly stylish, but the Christian Dior outfit has gotten fans talking. Priyanka was accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas.

Over in The Daily Mail‘s comments section, talk is less about the brave and braless look and more about whether or not the couple is expecting. Some fans seemed completely convinced that the actress has a baby on the way.

“100% pregnant,” one fan wrote.

“She is definitely pregnant” was another comment.

“She is preg” seemed to echo the thought.

Rumors over whether or not this Bollywood star is expecting have been rife ever since she and Nick tied the knot last year. Their lavish wedding photos were hugely popular, but this couple didn’t just prove a hit on the day of their nuptials. With social media snaps showing their affection and an adorable feel to their marriage, Priyanka and Nick seem to be the celebrity couple that everyone wants to see start a family.

One individual appearing to be based in the U.S. made an interesting comment about Priyanka’s body language.

“Pulling a Meghan Markle with constant hand on the tummy.”

The comment seems a touch odd. That said, the Duchess of Sussex was known for covering her belly with her hand during her pregnancy. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first-born son earlier this year.

Today’s outing wouldn’t prove the first pregnancy-related headline-maker for Priyanka. Less than a week ago, The Inquisitr reported an Instagram picture of Priyanka sparking pregnancy rumors. The photo (seen below) of Priyanka and her husband appearing to replicate a Romeo & Juliet scene proved popular on the humor front, but the comments saw fans convinced that Priyanka was debuting a baby bump. The Inquisitr‘s report came complete with a quote from the actress on whether she was ready to start a family.

Loading...

“We’re both very driven, we love our work, we’re married to our work, and we’re both very supportive of each other’s work. So I’m sure it will happen in an organic way,” Priyanka said.

Comments to The Daily Mail‘s photos didn’t exclusively center around whether or not Priyanka is pregnant, but they did manifest throughout. The couple looked happy as they made their way to their high-brow event today. They certainly didn’t seem to be announcing that a baby was on the way.

Fans wishing to see more Priyanka and Nick should follow their Instagram accounts.