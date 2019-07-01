La La Anthony Wears Rainbow Pride Blanket As Carmelo’s Mystery Woman Is Allegedly Identified

La La Anthony seemed to be happier than ever as she twirled around with a rainbow-colored blanket slung around her neck. The Instagram photo from yesterday was taken in a shot where LGBTQ pride was very much in evidence. Besides the blanket she wore, La La put the letters spelling “pride” on the social media offering and captioned the image by saluting everyone who has been celebrating the movement during June.

Now that Pride Month is over and reality is taking its place in some circles, La La is likely addressing her concerns about her husband, NBA star Carmelo Anthony, and his alleged misconduct with another woman.

After the mystery gal sighting on a yacht with Carmelo had been capturing the attention of fans and family, La La was reportedly concerned.

“The NBA star was in hot water after photos surfaced of him on a yacht with a mystery woman. Fans of both Carmelo and La La began to speculate that the father-of-one had stepped out on his wife and was spending her birthday on the arms of someone else.”

Soon after the photos came out, Carmelo made a video with TMZ Sports to make sure everyone was aware that this information had allegedly been misconstrued.

“I’m over here trying to do my business retreat. I’m on a boat with some friends. Them people are married, man. They ain’t got nothing to do with anything. Y’all trying to expose – y’all exposing somebody’s wife. Y’all exposing somebody’s kids to all that. like, c’mon.”

Now the alleged mystery woman who was seen cavorting with Carmelo has been identified by Page Six who spoke up on Friday about the person who may have cheated with La La’s husband. The source said via their sources that the woman on the same yacht as Carmelo is Sara Smiri.

Smiri has been reported as being “married,” according to Page Six‘s insider, who said that her husband is “extremely private” and that the couple has “a beautiful child.”

The post went on to say that 28-year-old Sara’s brother had been on the yacht retreat along with Carmelo. Meanwhile, other pertinent news reports regarding Smiri have speculated that her child, Mia Angel Burls, was fathered by La La’s spouse.

While La La Anthony may or may not have a cheating husband on her hands, she does have a lot of activities to keep her busy. For instance, she celebrated her birthday last weekend at the Borgata Hotel in Atlantic City.

Meanwhile, her main gig these days has been to shoot new episodes of the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot, as reported by The Inquisitr.

On the television show, Anthony has been cast as the wife of Brian Austin Green’s character, David. She said that she is glad the program has created more diversity by “bringing some color to the show.”

And so, as La La Anthony celebrates the end of Pride Month, and as the mystery woman who had been on a yacht with her husband, Carmelo, was reportedly identified, this chapter of the busy personality’s life has probably not come to a close. So, stay tuned.