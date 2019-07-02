Irina Shayk Shows Bradley Cooper What He’s Missing In Tiny Spandex Shorts

Irina Shayk seemingly isn’t letting her recent split with Bradley Cooper keep her down. The model was spotted looking stylish this week in New York City with her daughter, Lea.

According to The Daily Mail, Irina Shayk was photographed by the paparazzi on Monday as she strolled the streets with her and Bradley Cooper’s little girl.

In the photos, Irina, 33, sports an all-black ensemble that shows off her famous curves. Shayk is seen wearing a long-sleeved hooded sweatshirt as well as a pair of skin-tight black spandex shorts that flaunt her lean legs and curvy backside.

The model has her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fall down her back and over her shoulder. She also sports a full face of makeup for the outing, which includes darkened eyebrows, pink blush, and a glossy lip.

Irina accessorizes her look with a pair of oversized sunglasses and some large, gold hoop earrings. She also dons a black leather waist purse wrapped around her flat tummy and a chain and pendant around her neck.

Shayk completes her look with some black sneakers as she carries a coffee cup in her hand while pushing her little girl in a stroller through The Big Apple.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper called it quits in June after four years together. The couple reportedly remains dedicated to raising their daughter together but were allegedly having issues for months before their split.

Many fans speculated that Cooper’s close friendship with his A Star is Born co-star, Lady Gaga, may have been a reason for the couple’s split, and sources tell Metro that Bradley’s bond with Gaga played a big part in the break-up.

Loading...

“Bradley’s relationship with baby mama Irina began to really fall apart when he started filming with Gaga and she accused him numerous times of cheating on her with his co-star,” an insider revealed.

“Ever since then, Irina has not been able to trust Bradley at all,” the source added, revealing that Cooper and Shayk would often “fight whenever they were together.”

People Magazine reports that Bradley and Gaga share an “overwhelming connection” to each other and that traveling to promote their movie, as well as spending time together during awards season put a strain on Cooper’s already floundering relationship with Shayk.

Fans can keep up with the newly single Irina Shayk by following the model on her Instagram account.