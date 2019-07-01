‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Shares Photo Of Herself Soaking Wet On Instagram

Why did she post the image on 'Teen Mom' Monday?

Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, has been fairly silent on Instagram in the months since his release from jail. However, on Monday, ahead of the new episode of Teen Mom OG, she shared a photo of herself soaking wet on her Instagram Stories in an effort to promote a friend.

“This girl has unlimited talent,” Standifer wrote in the caption of her photo, which encouraged her fans and followers to vote for photographer Christan C. George as Chattanooga’s Best of the Best.

As fans may have noticed, Standifer hasn’t shared any new photos on her main Instagram page since June 1, when she and Edwards embarked on a post-jail trip. At that time, she shared a slideshow of herself and her husband sitting beside one another on a couple of beach loungers but didn’t say where it was that they had gone.

In one of the slideshow photos, Standifer was seen giving the middle finger to the camera.

While Edwards and Standifer confirmed last summer that they would not be featured in full-time roles on the seventh season of Teen Mom OG, they have since rejoined the series for Season 8, which began airing on MTV last month.

Edwards shares his oldest son, 10-year-old Bentley, with Maci Bookout, a longtime star of the series, and for the past several years, he and Standifer have been at odds with her. Although Bookout and Standifer seemed to be on better terms earlier this year when they posed for a series of family photos with their kids, it’s hard to say where they stand today and when it comes to the currently airing episode, things between them have seemingly been tense.

While Edwards and Standifer have faced a number of divorce rumors over the past several months, mainly due to his ongoing legal drama and past struggles with substance abuse, his mother, Jennifer Edwards, put those rumors to rest during an interview with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup in April.

Loading...

“[It’s] not true!” Jennifer said in regard to a report claiming Edwards needed a break from Standifer. “I think this has been taken out of context.”

“I believe Ryan was venting a bit to Mackenzie at some point in a conversation because of the amount [sic] of people that can be in your ear talking about their problems and issues in jail,” she added.

To see more of Edwards, Standifer, and Bookout, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.