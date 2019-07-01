Jamie Lynn Spears Speaks Out About Joining Netflix Show ‘Sweet Magnolias’: ‘Mama’s Going Back To Work Y’all’

Jamie Lynn Spears got her start on Nickelodeon and on Monday it was revealed that the mom of two will be heading back to television screens. Us Weekly reported that Netflix made the announcement via Twitter.

“@jamielynnspears has joined the cast of #SweetMagnolias, a new series based on the book series by Sherryl Woods. Spears will play Noreen Fitzgibbons, a young woman who is determined to build a new life for herself after a series of bad choices.”

Jamie Lynn is the younger sister of pop sensation Britney Spears. However, Jamie Lynn is a star in her own right. She started out on the hit comedy sketch show for kids All That on Nickelodeon in 2002. Following her success on the show, Jamie Lynn landed the starring role on Zoey 101 which was also on Nickelodeon. The show lasted for four seasons and at 16-years-old, Jamie Lynn announced she and her then-boyfriend, Casey Aldridge, were expecting a baby. She gave birth to her daughter Maddie Briann in June 2008. In 2014, she married Jamie Watson and four years later, she gave birth to her second child. She named her second daughter Ivey Joan Watson.

Aside from acting, Jamie Lynn has also had success in the music world. While her sister is best known for her pop songs, Jamie Lynn went a different route and released a country album in 2014. The album was titled The Journey and contained five songs, all of which Spears helped write. She continued to write music and co-wrote the hit song “I Got the Boy” which was recorded by country singer Jana Kramer in 2015.

Following the announcement of her return to television, Jamie Lynn took to Instagram to speak out about her new endeavor. She posted a screenshot of an article making the announcement and included a caption explaining her excitement with the new project.

“Mama’s going back to work y’all. Can’t wait for y’all to meet “Noreen”!! I fell in love with this story, and so excited I get to be a part of telling it.”

Sweet Magnolias is set in the South Carolina town of Serenity. Chris Klein will join the cast playing the small town’s pediatrician, Bill Townsend. Justin Bruening will play a former baseball player, Cal Maddox, who moves into town. Monica Potter, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headly will play a trio of childhood best friends, who the story focuses on. Monica Potter will portray Maddie Townsend, Brooke Elliott plays Dana Sue Sullivan, and Heather Hedley will play Helen Decatur.