WWE News: Ric Flair Reveals The One Time He Refused To Lose And The Guy He Wouldn’t Put Over In WCW

Ric Flair was willing to work with anyone, but even he had his limits.

If you ask anyone about WCW and the wrestlers who made the company successful, Ric Flair will always be one of the top names mentioned. He is truly an icon to the world of professional wrestling and more than just in WWF/WWE. During his time in WCW, Flair worked with thousands of wrestlers and would do anything for the company, but there was one time that he absolutely refused to lose.

Over the course of the last week, the biggest news in wrestling has been the hiring of Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as the Executive Directors of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. As reported by The Inquisitr, those moves have both come about over the course of the last few months.

Eric Bischoff has a huge history in professional wrestling, and he’s one of those guys who could truly make a difference in WWE. Flair spoke with Wrestling Inc., and he believes that Bischoff will “do as good as anybody else,” he admits, with a laugh.

Flair said that Bischoff will have the same job that he did when Ric was on the booking committee in WCW. The “Nature Boy” spoke of how there were at least 15 people paid more than he was when he was in the position of booker, and he would have put over 99 percent of those if they asked him to do it.

There was one time, though, that Flair absolutely refused to lose.

WWE

During his time in the ring, Ric Flair won a lot of matches and championships, but he also put a lot of guys over. There was one time, though, that Flair wasn’t going to put over Lex Luger and he had a good enough reason to feel that way.

“Who didn’t I put over? One guy: Lex Luger. I volunteered to do it in Columbus, Georgia, but I wasn’t going to do it on an event without my contract that Eric [Bischoff] promised me,” stated Flair. “He owed me money so I wouldn’t do it. Other than that, I don’t know who I didn’t put over in the wrestling business.”

Flair and Luger had some big-time battles in the ring, but there’s no sense in doing something if you’re not being paid for it.

Eric Bischoff is back in WWE, and he’s in a position with a lot of authority and a lot of weight on his shoulders. Ric Flair knows exactly what awaits Bischoff with this new job, and he may not envy him, but he thinks he’ll do well in it. Only time will tell if Bischoff and Paul Heyman can return SmackDown Live and Monday Night Raw to the top.