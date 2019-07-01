Sierra Skye Pops Her Booty In Dangerously Short Knit Dress & She Just ‘Made’ Instagram’s Day

Sierra Skye’s latest photo just goes to show that she looks good in just about every single outfit that she wears.

While the blonde bombshell is most well-known for strutting her stuff in a number of different bikinis, she also stuns fans in a ton of other sexy outfits as well. Most recently, the stunner took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a sexy pink outfit. In the photo, Skye poses with her back facing the camera, looking over her shoulder to strike a pose.

The model leaves little to the imagination in the image, sporting a pink dress that features a low-plunging back, which shows off her toned and tanned back for the camera. Skye pops out her booty toward the camera, flaunting her curvy derriere to her millions of followers. And the bombshell’s face looks just as good as her body, as she appears to be almost makeup-free, sporting just a little bit of subtle blush and foundation.

Skye wears her blonde-dyed locks up in a high top-knot with just a few pieces falling around her face. Like all of her other photos that she posts, this one has earned her a ton of attention. It garnered over 21,000 likes in addition to 90-plus comments within just minutes of going live. Some followers took to the post to gush over how amazing she looks while countless others chimed in on her flawless figure.

“Thanks for this it made my day,” one follower commented on the photo.

“I want you body and heart baby,” another fan wrote with a series of emoji.

“Daaang! You look so perfect. We would love to collaborate with you! Dm us to know more about the collab,” another Instagrammer commented.

As previously mentioned, Skye is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure in a number of different swimsuit. Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Sierra sizzled in a patterned bikini.

In the shot, Skye leans against a wall, running one hand through her blonde-dyed locks and placing the other at her side. The model looks off into the distance while she wears her long locks down and curled. She also sports a beautiful face of makeup complete with eye shadow, mascara, gloss, and highlighter.

And Skye’s amazing figure is fully on display in a skintight, pink snakeskin swimsuit featuring a belt in the middle that shows off her tiny waist. That photo alone earned her over 750-plus comments. It’s safe to say that Skye is one of the most popular models on social media.