Billie Eilish Talks Going To Therapy And Friends Betraying Her

Over the weekend, Billie Eilish graced the cover of The Sunday Times and admitted in the interview that she went out and sought therapy to deal with her fame, per Music News.

With a career in high demand at only 17-years-old, Eilish has admitted that her mental health suffers. Her gradual rise to fame has seen the “You Should See Me In A Crown” hitmaker go from an underground artist to a global phenomenon in the span of a couple of years.

When talking to The Sunday Times, she explained that she can’t tell anyone about her job because they can’t relate to how she’s feeling.

“People don’t like my job. I can’t tell anyone about it. Because either it sounds like I’m bragging, or it sounds like I’m being ungrateful,” the “Come Out And Play” songstress admitted.

“I’ve started going to therapy because it’s the only person I can talk to.”

She candidly revealed that her friends back home in Los Angeles, California betrayed her, which made her feel like she couldn’t trust anyone.

“[Trust is a] huge one. Some really close friends last year that I thought I could trust completely just used the f**k out of my name. And then complained about it,” she shared.

“I was like: ‘What are y’all doing? If you’re going to d**k ride me, at least enjoy the ride.’ I don’t know who to trust anymore.”

Born in the year 2001, Eilish has broken a chart record. Earlier this year, she became the first person born in this millennium to top the U.S. album charts with her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, per The Inquisitr. The album was met with instant critical acclaim and commercial success. It also reached No. 1 in Australia, Canada, Ireland, and the U.K. Released through Interscope Records, the album contains no collaborations and was produced by her older brother, Finneas O’Connell.

Eilish’s success around the world was gradually built up after the release of her debut EP, Don’t Smile At Me. According to Billboard, that project alone has generated over 1.2 billion digital streams.

This past weekend, Billie played Glastonbury Festival for the first time and brought in a huge crowd. BBC Music has shared her performance of “Bury a Friend” to their official YouTube channel.

For the July issue, the “Bad Guy” chart-topper became the latest cover girl for Vogue Australia, which The Inquisitr reported.

On Instagram, Billie Eilish has a whopping 28.6 million followers.