Kylie Jenner’s ‘Arabia’ Pic Launches ‘Golden Jails’ Debate

Kylie Jenner’s recent Instagram updates have been celebrating her Harper’s Bazaar Arabia cover. Earlier today, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sent out pictures showing her feature. One Instagram update showed three generations of Jenners with Kris Jenner, Kylie, and her daughter Stormi. A separate one (seen below) came without the 17-month-old.

The July 1 update showing Kylie and Kris boldly posing in contrasting blues and tans is causing some debate. A comment suggesting that Kylie is supporting a part of the world known for luxury amid oppressive ways fast became one of the most-liked. The user left their thoughts. While their comment suggested English not to be their native tongue, their views were crystal-clear.

“I love Kardashian family but I think is not the best cover,Arabia? Saudi Arabia?. Where women live in golden jails… and men have lot of women… NOT AGREE.”

The comment racked up over 260 likes in the space of three hours. It also launched over 110 replies. Users quickly took to the comment with their thoughts.

“exuse [sic] me but you only see what social media wants you to see and if you think that woman’s [sic] are living in a golden jail well your [sic] wrong they are living better than you and thay [sic] are free like you…” one user wrote.

The concept that female life in the Middle East combines luxury with oppression seemed to cause a major storm as comments racked up. While some users appeared angered at the stereotype, others pointed out that the Middle East doesn’t just include Saudi Arabia.

Users appearing to be based in the Middle East came out in full force to debate the issue. One individual seemed out to clarify that the Middle East includes many countries.

“gosh… arabia meaning that its [sic] arabic meaning that arab counties [sic].. Saudi arabia isnt the only arab country,” they wrote.

The user has a point. While the oppression of women in Saudi Arabia is a hot topic, the Middle East’s laws limiting feminine freedom do not include the entirety of the region. Dubai is a progressive location.

Nonetheless, it seems that Kylie and Kris’ latest magazine cover is causing a stir. The Calabasas, California-based stars were also slammed by a separate and somewhat-popular comment.

“You two are far far away from being the faces of feminism. You’re wrong, @HarpersBazaar @kyliejenner,” one fan wrote.

Many Instagram users did, however, praise the “momager” and her daughter for their style. The covered-up nature of their outfits was also noticed.

The comment mentioning “golden jails” seems to have left its mark, though. It was the third most-liked response within three hours of Kylie posting the update.