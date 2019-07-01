‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Chelsea And Nick Reconnect

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, July 2 bring a plea from Chelsea to Nick. Plus, Chelsea’s husband shows up at Adam’s house, and elsewhere Kyle tries to impress his mother-in-law-to-be, Celeste.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) wants forgiveness from Nick (Joshua Morrow). When she fled Genoa City last year, Chelsea hurt Nick tremendously by breaking off their engagement. Plus, Chelsea left him to deal with the fallout of her hitting Sharon (Sharon Case) over the head and stealing money from Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Fenmore’s. She almost took Christian, but Chelsea had second thoughts about running away with Nick’s child, so she left him at Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) on her way out of town.

Now she’s back in Genoa City, and Chelsea wants her ex-fiance to forgive her for leaving the way she did last year. Nick is a good guy, but he did explore his dark side as Nick 2.0 last year when he finally beat Victor (Eric Braeden) at his own game and retained custody of Christian and started Dark Horse. Even so, Nick still cares deeply for Chelsea, and he warned her about Adam (Mark Grossman), for which she’s thankful. Nick also allows Chelsea to see Christian. After all, she spent several months as a mother figure in the little boy’s life. They make plans to stick together to keep Adam from getting custody of either Connor or Christian.

There’s an unexpected visitor at Adam’s penthouse. Chelsea’s husband, Calvin Boudreau (John Burke) arrives in Genoa City. Chelsea has made no secret of the fact that she’s married again and her husband adopted Connor. According to The Inquisitr, Calvin runs into some issues while in town.

Adam also sets up surveillance on Chelsea in the form of Kevin (Greg Rikaart). Kevin does not think Adam should try to rip Connor out of his life with Chelsea and Calvin, but Kevin also wants Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) to be free to be a mother to Bella, so he’s stuck doing Adam’s dirty work for the foreseeable future.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) strives to make a good impression on Celeste (Eva LaRue). It seems momma Rosales plans to stay with Lola (Sasha Calle) until the wedding. However, Kyle and Lola live together, so that’s a problem. Instead of telling the truth, Kyle hurriedly cleans his stuff out of his shared apartment with Lola and moves into the pool house. This little house of lies will most likely catch up with Kyle and Lola, and Celeste won’t appreciate them not telling her the truth or living together before their wedding.