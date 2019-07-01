‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Wants Liam Back

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) has been keeping her feelings well-hidden. The blonde has recently had her marriage annulled, at the insistence of Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). But it seems as if she still wants to be with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) after all.

Hope ended her marriage because she believed that she was acting in the best interest of the children. Thomas had convinced her that the girls needed to grow up with a father, and that she was depriving them of a stable family. She then sacrificed her marriage so that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) could have Liam to help her out at home. Thomas comforted Hope with the idea that she could then spend more time with Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and be a mother to him.

However, after spending time with Liam and Steffy recently, Hope will finally admit her true feelings. According to a spoiler photo posted on the official The Bold and the Beautiful Facebook page, Hope will turn to her mother for advice. She will confess that she still loves Liam and that she wants him back. The only reason that she hasn’t admitted her feelings to him is that she thinks that Liam is happier without her.

Of course, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) has always been in the Hope-and-Liam camp. She won’t be surprised that Hope still loves her ex-husband. She will encourage her daughter to fight for Liam and will reassure her that it’s not too late to try again. In fact, B&B fans will remember that she had come up with a solution regarding the children. Brooke had suggested that they draw up a schedule where Liam could spend more time with the girls, and Hope could also spend time with Douglas.

Hope feels that Liam is better off with Steffy because he gets to spend time with the children. If he had stayed married to her, he never would have experienced fatherhood in the same way since she never wanted to endure the pain of losing a child again.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam will shatter Hope’s dream of reuniting with him this week. He will shock her with the news that he and Steffy slept together. Hope will be devastated and feel that their chance at love is gone forever.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.