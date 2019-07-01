Aziz Ansari’s First Stand-up Special Since Misconduct Accusation Headed To Netflix

Aziz Ansari, the stand-up comedian who starred in Parks & Recreation and Master of None, in addition to his stage work, was accused in early 2018 of behaving inappropriately while on a date with an unnamed woman.

The bizarre story, which ran on the website Babe.net and came from an anonymous source, alleged that Ansari had failed to interpret nonverbal cues and proceeded with a sexual encounter despite the woman’s discomfort. The episode led to lots of arguments about how it fit into the #MeToo framework, with The New York Times‘ Bari Weiss writing a few days later that Ansari was guilty only of “not being a mind reader.”

Ansari has been on the stand-up circuit for much of the past year, and has addressed the matter on stage, and now he’s getting his first big stand-up showcase since the controversy.

The comedian’s newest special, Aziz Ansari Right Now, will debut on Netflix on Tuesday, July 9, Vulture reported Monday. Right Now will serve as Ansari’s first stand-up special since 2015. Spike Jonze, the director of Being John Malkovich and Adaptation, will direct the special.

Netflix has remained in business with Ansari all along, and announced last July that it was interested in a third season of Master of None, although such a season has not yet been greenlit, per The Wrap.

While Ansari didn’t address the accusations in the early part of his recent stand-up tour, he did address the subject in a New York performance earlier this year.

“I felt really upset and humiliated and embarrassed, and ultimately I just felt terrible this person felt this way,” Ansari said on stage in February at the Village Underground in New York. “But you know, after a year, how I feel about it is, I hope it was a step forward. It made me think about a lot, and I hope I’ve become a better person.”

Ansari’s past stand-up specials include 2010’s Intimate Moments for a Sensual Evening, which came out on DVD; Dangerously Delicious, which came out on his website in 2012; and Aziz Ansari: Live at Madison Square Garden, which debuted on Netflix in 2015.

It was also recently announced that Ansari is getting married. Per Page Six, the comedian recently became engaged to Serena Skov Campbell, a Danish physicist. Ansari recently took Campbell to meet his grandmother in India, and also revealed on stage recently that the two have sometimes faced racist antagonism as an interracial couple.