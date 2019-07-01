‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Chelsea Husband Shows Up And Runs Into Trouble

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of July 1 through 5 bring a new character to Genoa City in the form of Chelsea’s new husband.

Melissa Claire Egan returned to the show as Chelsea last Friday, and her new husband Calvin Boudreau, portrayed by actor John Burke, will be appearing shortly as well, according to SheKnows Soaps. He shows up unexpectedly at Adam’s (Mark Grossman) penthouse, and he quickly runs into some trouble, according to a report from The Inquisitr. Chelsea told Adam that Calvin adopted Connor, and she asked Adam to leave them alone and let her go, but Adam protested that Connor would resent her for not telling him that Adam is really his father. It seems like Calvin and Adam may be in for a significant clash of wills.

Sometime soon, Phyllis’s (Michelle Stafford) sister, attorney Avery Bailey Clark, will pop up in town. Actress Jessica Collins hinted at her return as Avery recently on Instagram.

“All smiles today at work, reprising one of my favorite roles! Love reuniting with this cast and crew and can’t wait to share the details with all of you. Stay tuned!”

Collins left the show in 2015 over disappointment with her character’s storyline.

Today on #YR, Chelsea Lawson stages a comeback. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/ssEZFW3BKt pic.twitter.com/DSJL2tRVtx — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 28, 2019

Actress Jess Walton has teased Jill’s return on social media several times, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled to see her back on the show. Jill appears in the storyline later this month on July 10 and 11. Jill’s last appearance in Genoa City was in late April for Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) memorial service, and she made time to talk with Billy (Jason Thompson) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) during her quick and emotional visit.

On July 29, fans will see Daryl Tulane portrayed by Dynasty actor and daytime veteran Gordon Thomson. Daryl is a man connected to Chelsea during her recent time away. It will be interesting to see what type of storyline twist comes along with Daryl’s inclusion in Chelsea’s narrative.

Actress Eileen Davidson will appear as Ashley Abbott sometime shortly. Currently, there is no set air date for the prodigal Abbott daughter’s return. She returned for Neil’s funeral in late April, and then in late May Ashley also showed up for the reading of Neil’s will. Davidson left the show last fall after Ashley spent the summer trying to convince her brother Jack (Peter Bergman) that he wasn’t John Abbott’s biological son. Then, in a bombshell twist, she took all her patents and moved to Paris to start Jabot rival My Beauty.