Bikini Model Madi Edwards Turns Heads As She Spills Out Of Skimpy Red Lingerie

Madi Edwards is showing off her amazing figure to fans in yet another sexy outfit.

The model is known for strutting her stuff in a number of sexy ensembles, and she has proven time and time again that she has one of the best bikini bodies on the planet. The model boasts a huge following on social media with over 689,000-plus on Instagram alone. With each and every snapshot that she shares with fans, the stunner earns herself plenty of attention. In the most recent image, Edwards leaves little to the imagination while promoting skincare line Bali Body.

In the selfie that was shared with followers, Madi appears to be in her bedroom. The blonde-haired beauty kneels on the wood floor, with a dresser and a bed just behind her. Edwards holds the camera in front of her face, wearing her blonde-dyed locks down and straight for the photo op. The model’s smoking-hot body is fully on display in a set of NSFW lingerie.

The outfit features Edwards popping out of the tiny top. Her toned abs and legs take center stage in the photo, and she shows off her stunning figure in string bottoms that match the top. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned her a ton of attention with over 13,000 likes in addition to 90-plus comments.

While many fans took to the post to comment on the model’s flawless figure, countless others didn’t have words and simply chimed in with flame and heart emoji instead. A few others simply dropped a note on the post to let Edwards know that they are huge fans of hers.

“AHH SO BEAUTIFUL,” one follower commented with two heart-eye emoji.

“Hey I just wanted to know which ab exercises do u do?,” another Instagram follower asked.

“OMG Madi is stunning,” one more fan gushed.

Red definitely seems to be Madi’s color of choice in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the blonde bombshell showed off her killer figure in another sexy outfit, this time a bikini. In the sultry snapshot, the model appears front-and-center in the photo as she looks directly into the camera. The stunner wears her long, blonde locks down and curled, along with a stunning face of makeup — complete with lip gloss, eyeliner, and blush. Her gorgeous blue eyes are incredibly vibrant in this particular shot, and she accessorizes the look with a dainty silver necklace. That particular post earned her rave reviews from fans with over 140-plus comments.

Fans can keep up with all of Madi’s hot, new photos by following her on Instagram.