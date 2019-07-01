Ashanti Models Bikini That Barely Contains Her Curves On Instagram

Ashanti shared a sizzling shot of herself in a bikini on Instagram today, and fans were stunned by her sexy curves. The singer collaborated with the online fashion brand, Pretty Little Thing, on a line — Ashanti x Pretty Little Thing. According to Pretty Little Thing, the collection that Ashanti helped create is “for the fierce females to run the urban jungle in.”

In the picture she shared, Ashanti is wearing a barely-there bikini with an interesting tropical print. The top is a classic triangle bikini style, with bright red strings adding a pop of color to the look. The bottom is majorly scandalous, covering the bare minimum with a few patches of fabric and then connecting them with more of the bright red string, tying on the side and exposing a lot of skin. Ashanti is posing in front of a rustic boat on the beach, with clear blue ocean in the background, soft white sand under her feet, and a palm tree waving in the wind.

The collection itself is majorly spicy, featuring different animal-print pieces, harness detailing, mesh panels, metallic fabrics, and more. While Ashanti hasn’t yet shared every single piece on her Instagram account, the brand didn’t use models to advertise her collection on their site — they used Ashanti herself. Fans can see her curvy physique modelling every style she helped create.

Ashanti’s collection has 74 pieces in total, and she took all her curvy fans into account, as it ranges from sizes 6 to 26.

Ashanti shared some of the inspiration behind the collection with BET in an interview when it first launched.

“I travel around the world to so many tropical places. I wanted pieces that felt exotic and global. The Amazon meets the Caribbean. I wanted pieces that would empower women. There are unique and exotic pieces for every woman’s shape and size. We created the line wanting to give options, so, you can mix and match pieces and create a bunch of different looks, i.e. matching kimonos, cover-ups and pants. These looks are interchangeable.”

While Ashanti’s name is on the collection, it turns out it’s a bit of a family affair. As BET reports, the creative director and designer responsible for the collection is actually Ashanti’s little sister, Shia.

Ashanti confirmed on Instagram that the collection is officially available as of July 1. Fans are now able to shop some bold, exotic looks to add to their summer wardrobes. The singer also revealed that she has an E.P. that will be released soon, so fans can hopefully rock one of her bikinis while listening to her new jams.