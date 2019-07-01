‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, July 2: Thomas Grooms Douglas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, July 2 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will be feeling particularly satisfied with himself. The designer will then turn to his son, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), and tell him his future plans.

Thomas has had a busy few months. Not only did he manage to convince Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) to annul her marriage, but he has also succeeded in keeping a huge secret under wraps. After finding out that Baby Beth is still alive, he swore Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), and Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) to secrecy. When he could not convince Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) to keep quiet, he simply killed her off by running her car off the road.

Thomas’ latest scheme was to spike Liam’s margarita with a drug he bought from an old friend, Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero). The drug had the desired effect on Spencer, and he pushed Hope aside in favor of Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Just as Thomas had hoped, Liam and Steffy made love. When Hope finds out about their night of lovemaking, it will shatter her. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Liam will tell her the news and that it will ruin any chance of a reunion between them, much to Thomas’ delight.

With Liam finally out of contention, Thomas will have a real shot at making Hope his own. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Highlight Hollywood, indicate that he will share his dreams for their future with Douglas. He will tell Douglas that he wants to make Hope his wife. Of course, she would then also be a mother to Douglas. Thomas will try to sell the idea to Douglas and get him excited about it. B&B fans know that Douglas is already crazy about Hope but is too little to understand that his father is using him.

The soap’s spoilers tease that Thomas will manipulate Douglas later this week. He will coach him to propose to Hope on his behalf. He knows that Hope can’t resist the little boy. Therefore, his best shot at making Hope his wife is to go through Douglas. Will the little boy carry out his father’s plans as instructed, or will Hope finally see through Thomas’ schemes?

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.