Beth Chapman’s Memorial Service In Hawaii Brings Out ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Fans, Images Flood Social Media

This past weekend, Dog the Bounty Hunter fans joined together to support Beth Chapman’s family in a Hawaiian memorial service to celebrate her life and mourn her death. The public was invited to join in on this gathering that took place in Waikiki and many images from the event were shared across social media to honor the reality television star.

Kaleo Padilla, known by Dog the Bounty Hunter fans as a guard from the show, shared one image from the memorial via his Instagram page. He was carrying a rose and walking alongside Beth’s husband Duane at the park where the memorial was held.

Cobie Chapman, Duane’s grandson and the son of Leland, shared an image from the gathering via his Instagram page as well. His post showed Dog speaking to those who gathered for the memorial.

In that photo, Duane was surrounded by those anxious to pay their respects to Beth. Cobie also shared a photo from the paddle the family took out into the ocean as part of the service. Cobie’s page only has 10 posts in total and almost all of them honor Beth in some way.

Beth’s daughter Cecily also shared a couple of photos from the memorial via her Instagram page. One showed the crowd gathered on the beach as the family was on the boat and it’s clear that many Dog the Bounty Hunter fans made it a priority to show up on Saturday to support the Chapman family.

Another of Cecily’s Instagram posts showed colorful flower petals floating in the water during the experience. The second photo in that post showed her on the boat, a wreath of flowers in her hair. She wrote a lengthy caption thanking many people close to the family for their support throughout these difficult days with Beth’s illness and death.

Cecily’s husband Matty Smith shared a handful of photos via his Instagram page showing him at the memorial as well. One photo showed Duane, Cecily, and other close loved ones gathered with fans circling around them as everybody listened to the Dog the Bounty Hunter star share thoughts about Beth.

Beth’s good friend Mary shared several moments from the Chapman memorial service via her Instagram page as well. Hawaii’s Star-Advertiser covered the farewell to the Dog the Bounty Hunter star on their social media page and shared some beautiful shots of Duane and the family gathered together, too.

According to WSBT, about 500 people attended the memorial Saturday in Waikiki. After the prayer circle was held at Fort DeRussy Beach Park, many of Beth’s loved ones paddled out in tribute and it seems that Beth’s ashes were spread in the ocean.

Outrigger canoes, surfers, large boats, a catamaran, and paddle boarders gathered to ensure that Chapman had a true Hawaiian farewell. As The Inquisitr noted, Beth had asked Duane to ensure that the family held a Hawaiian-style memorial and she had asked him to make sure he did it right.

From the looks of things, Beth Chapman’s memorial service that was held Saturday in Hawaii after her death was likely everything she wanted it to be. Dog the Bounty Hunter fans showed up to show their love for the family and despite how difficult it was, it looks as if the family was by the outpouring of support.