Selena Gomez Shows Off Cleavage & Derriere In Sexy White Swimsuit

Selena Gomez put on a sexy display earlier today in Mexico.

According to The Daily Mail, the singer is currently vacationing in Punta Mita, Mexico for her cousin Priscilla DeLeon’s bachelorette party. The 26-year-old hit the beach during the outing, showing off her amazing figure while taking a little time to paddle board just outside of the luxury resort where the party was staying. In photos shared by the site, Gomez puts on an incredibly sexy display during the all-girls getaway.

In the images, Gomez looks absolutely flawless in a white one-piece. The singer leaves little to the imagination in the sultry swimsuit that shows off almost her entire figure. The stunner’s toned and tanned legs are on display in the suit as well as her sculpted back and derriere. The white suit plunges low into her chest, offering a generous glimpse of her cleavage.

The black-haired beauty wore her long, dark locks slicked back in a high bun and wrapped it in a big white scrunchie. In some of the photos, Selena covered the majority of her face in a pair of reflective gold sunglasses, and in others, she showed off a beautiful, makeup-free look for the camera. During the event, she seemed to be all smiles for the outing, and was also spotted walking side-by-side with another one of her cousins — Miranda DeLeon.

DeLeon proved that the family has great genetics, as she also showed off her flawless figure in an off-the-shoulder black one-piece that featured mesh panels, offering glimpses of her toned abs. Aside from just hitting the beach, the girls at the bachelorette bash also indulged in their adventurous side, riding ATVs and walking into town to grab some fruit over the weekend.

The singer has been known for taking breaks on social media, partly because of the way that it makes her feel. According to Billboard, the singer recently sat down with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live With Kelly and Ryan, where she chatted about her social media hiatus as well as a number of other topics.

“I think it’s become really unhealthy for young people, including myself, to spend all of their time fixating on all of these comments and it was affecting me,” Gomez said in the wide-ranging interview. “It would make me depressed, it would make me feel not good about myself, and look at my body differently.”

Now, Selena is back on the platform but she doesn’t post every day, instead choosing to share a few photos a month.