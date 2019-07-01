Joe Biden Learned Of Son Hunter’s Affair From ‘New York Post,’ Profile Reveals

Ever since former Vice President Joseph Biden announced earlier this year that he was running for president in 2020 and emerged as the Democratic fundraiser, the antics of his son Hunter Biden have frequently made news.

Hunter Biden infamously began dating the widow of his late brother, Beau, not long after Beau’s death, although Hunter and Hallie Biden split up in April, per The Inquisitr. Hunter also divorced his wife around the time he began dating Hallie and announced last month that he has remarried to a South African woman named Melissa Cohen, per The Inquisitr.

Hunter has also come under scrutiny for his business dealing in Ukraine. In addition, he was served with a paternity suit from another woman shortly after the announcement of his new marriage to Cohen.

Now, we have word about how the presidential candidate first heard about his son’s affair with his own former sister-in-law.

Per The New Yorker, Vice President Biden learned from The New York Post about Hunter’s affair with Hallie. A long piece in the magazine about how Hunter might affect his father’s presidential chances goes into detail about Hunter’s split from his first wife, which he says took place before he got together with Hallie.

The New Yorker story reveals that Hunter had fallen into drug and alcohol addiction following the death of his brother, and that he and Hallie had become a couple while he was in recovery. It also reveals that the first time the former vice president heard of Hunter and Hallie’s relationship was after The New York Post obtained the divorce filing of Hunter’s ex-wife, Kathleen, and the newspaper called his office for comment.

The deeply personal story of Hunter Biden, who gave in to his addictions after his brother’s death. https://t.co/qkip4Oq05g — Adam Entous (@adamentous) July 1, 2019

Joe Biden, soon after, released a statement that said, “we are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness…. They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”

The piece also reported that Hunter had skipped his father’s announcement rally in Philadelphia following a report that Hunter had been investigated in 2016 for “a possible narcotics offense.”

He said it was the first time he had missed a rally of his father’s. The piece also included the first photos of Hunter Biden with his new wife.

Hunter also denies, to the magazine, that he had sexual relations with the woman who filed the paternity suit against him.