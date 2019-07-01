Prince Harry Could Meet Beyoncé & More At ‘The Lion King’s’ Premiere In London

For the July 14 European premiere of The Lion King, Prince Harry is expected to do a meet-and-greet with some of the stars, which could include Queen Bey, Beyoncé.

Town & Country revealed that though it’s hard to imagine that Meghan Markle won’t attend, right now only Prince Harry is expected to not only attend the European premiere in London but also to meet “some of the cast.”

The cast of The Lion King includes Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key, John Oliver, and Chiwetel Ejiofor (to name a few), and most are expected to be at the European debut of the latest incarnation of the popular Disney film.

Royal watcher Omid Scobie made the announcement on his Twitter account, saying that the Duke of Sussex will attend in part due to his support of African wildlife conservation.

“Prince Harry will attend the Euro premiere of @ disneylionking on July 14, which is being held in support of his conservation work through The Royal Foundation. @ WaltDisneyCo have also announced # ProtectThePride, a campaign to protect the dwindling lion population across Africa.”

Fans can expect some photos after the event with at least the Duke of Sussex (if not Duchess Meghan) with many stars of The Lion King and others from Hollywood in London for the event.

Prince Harry Will Attend the European Premiere of 'The Lion King' https://t.co/R2b4JsUxNF — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) June 29, 2019

Disney launched the campaign #ProtectThePride to protect the lion population, and Prince Harry will also meet with those behind the conservation effort.

Vanity Fair reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and baby Archie Harrison are planning an official trip to Africa in the fall at the request of the British government on a mini-concentrated Commonwealth tour.

Loading...

Buckingham Palace has not announced the details of the trip, but the family is expected to visit Angola, Malawi, and Botswana, where Prince Harry is a patron of the Rhino Conservation Botswana. The Duke of Sussex has called South Africa his second home and the place where he could go to be himself since childhood.

Royal watchers will remember that early in their relationship, Prince Harry took Meghan Markle camping in the bush, and they traveled to Botswana for the Duchess of Sussex’s 37th birthday.

Friends say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hoping to carve out a role for themselves as “roving royals,” traveling around the Commonwealth and the world with a focus on the environment and conservation.

Prince Harry continues his focus on the African environment and economic concerns and will attend an event on mine clearance, conservation, and economic development in Angola at Chatham House in London next week.