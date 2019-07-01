Disturbing Secret Border Patrol Facebook Group Jokes About Migrant Deaths

The Hill reports that a disturbing ProPublica report reveals a 3-year-old secret Facebook group called “I’m 10-15” for U.S. Customers and Border Protection (CBP) agents — current and former. Within the group, which has about 9,500 members from all regions of the United States, members joked about the deaths of migrants and called Latina lawmakers “scum buckets” and “hoes.” The investigation comes not long after thousands of violent and racist posts were discovered by hundreds of police officers in a secret Facebook group, per The Inquisitr.

Although ProPublica says they have contacted CBP spokespeople for comment on the group and provided the names of three agents involved with it, they have yet to receive a response.

Daniel Martinez, a sociologist at the University of Arizona in Tucson who studies the border, spoke about his feelings on the group.

“These comments and memes are extremely troubling. They’re clearly xenophobic and sexist.”

But Martinez claims that the posts reflect what “seems to be a pervasive culture of cruelty aimed at immigrants within CBP. This isn’t just a few rogue agents or ‘bad apples.'”

One doctored image targets Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and depicts her engaged in oral sex at an immigrant detention center captioned “Lucky Illegal Immigrant Glory Hole Special Starring AOC.”

In response to the planned visit by members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus — such as Ocasio-Cortez and Representative Veronica Escobar — to a CBP facility outside of El Paso, Texas, members attacked the women.

“There should be no photo ops for these scum buckets,” one member posted.

Another purported patrol supervisor said “F**k the hoes.”

Yet another member encouraged CBP agents to throw a “burrito at these b***hes.”

Along with Ocasio-Cortez, Representative Joaquin Castro, head of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, says that the posts confirm “some of the worst criticisms of Customs and Border Protection,” adding the the agents are “desensitized” to such as degree that they are “dangerous” to both migrants and their co-workers.

This just broke: a secret Facebook group of 9,500 CBP officers discussed making a GoFundMe for officers to harm myself & Rep. Escobar during our visit to CBP facilities & mocked migrant deaths. This isn’t about “a few bad eggs.” This is a violent culture. https://t.co/SkFwThHElx — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

Loading...

Boing Boing reports that the group also pushes conspiracy theories, including one that suggested that the photo of Salvadoran asylum seeker Oscar Alberto Martinez and his 2-year-old daughter, Angie Valeria, might have been faked for political purposes.

The activity of CBP in response to the increasing number of asylum seekers has been under fire. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the McAllen, Texas CBP immigration holding center was compared to “torture facilities” by Dolly Lucio Sevier, who described the “mental and emotional abuse” she witnessed.