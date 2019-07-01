Miley Cyrus Performs ‘On A Roll’ From ‘Black Mirror’ At Glastonbury Music Festival

'So stoked on ambition and verve,' the actress and singer performs song dressed as alter ego Ashley O.

“Are there any Ashley O. fans out here?” Miley Cyrus asked the crowd during her set at the Glastonbury Music Festival in the U.K. on Sunday.

Cyrus took the stage dressed as her alter ego from her Season 5 episode of Netflix’s Black Mirror titled “Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too.” Wearing a short lavender wig, just like her character Ashley O, Cyrus belted out the lyrics to “On A Roll,” the pop hit from Netflix’s fictional universe that has transcended the streaming website and made a pop culture impact in the real world. According to Rolling Stone, Cyrus’ performance at Glastonbury was the first time she has performed the Ashley O song live.

Following interest after the episode was released, Netflix released a music video for the song on its YouTube page and released the song on music streaming services on a two-track EP also titled On a Roll the next day, according to The Wrap. The other track, “Right Where I Belong,” was also featured in Cyrus’ episode of the hit Netflix series.

The 26-year-old singer also performed “Head Like a Hole,” the Nine Inch Nails song “On A Roll” is inspired by. Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor is credited as the writer for “On a Roll.”

Ashley O fans, this is what you deserve.

"On a Roll" streaming everywhere. pic.twitter.com/KRnQJz0BY3 — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) June 14, 2019

It’s not Cyrus’ first rodeo performing under an alter ego. Cyrus performed as Hannah Montana from 2006 to 2011 as the titular character from the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana.

According to Billboard, she is one of just a few artists to have chart entries under three separate names on Billboard. Other artists include Puff Daddy, who has charted under that name as well as P. Diddy and Diddy. John Mellencamp charted under names John Cougar and John Cougar Mellencamp, while Prince also appeared under several names. “On a Roll” debuted last week as No. 19 on the Pop Digital Song Sales and landed as No. 23 on Billboard’s Bubbling Under chart, which ranks songs just below its Hot 100 ranking.

Cyrus’ Glastonbury set was a star-studded occasion. The singer and actress also brought out her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and singer Lil Nas X to perform their Billboard chart-topping hit “Old Town Road,” Rolling Stone reported. Lil Nas X also stuck around to perform “Panini” from his recently-released EP 7. Cyrus’ set also featured a performance with Mark Ronson of their 2018 collaboration “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” from Ronson’s album Late Night Feelings, which was released in June.