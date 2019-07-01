Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Flashes Serious Sideboob In Sheer White Dress On Instagram

Gabby Epstein’s latest Instagram snap is bringing some serious heat to the social media platform.

Over the weekend, the Australian bombshell teased that she would be headed out on yet another trip to “somewhere tropical,” and finally revealed to her 2.2 million followers where in the world she was with a sizzling new photo that is sure to get pulses racing. The post, which was shared on Sunday, June 30, came from Anguilla, and the picture accompanying the news of her location certainly did not disappoint.

Gabby was caught ascending a set of stairs that appeared to lead to an outdoor patio, turning her head to peer at the camera over her shoulder with a sultry look on her face. The Instagram sensation looked absolutely radiant in a sheer white dress that popped against her bronzed skin and left very little to the imagination. The backless number from the brand SHEIN tied in two dainty bows — one at her neck, and the other around her toned back — and hardly covered the babe’s voluptuous bosom.

An insane amount of braless sideboob was left completely on display in the barely-there number, threatening to spill out completely. Meanwhile, the ruffled lower half of Gabby’s dress did nothing but favors for her flawless figure. The clingy fabric perfectly hugged the babe’s curvy booty, while a faint outline of the model’s thong panties was exposed thanks to its see-through nature.

The blonde beauty completed her look with a pair of dainty silver hoop earrings, as well as a single ring around one of her fingers. She wore her signature platinum tresses up in a high bun, with several wisps of hair blowing around her face in the breeze. Gabby also sported a gorgeous makeup look that consisted of a light dusting of blush and highlighter, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features shine.

Fans of the social media queen went crazy for the latest addition to her widely followed feed. At the time of this writing, the snap has already racked up more than 42,000 likes after just 15 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“You look INCREDIBLE,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “unreal.”

Loading...

“You’re perfect, dream girl!” commented a third.

Gabby’s trip to Anguilla comes just two days after the stunner returned from a week-long work trip in San Juan, Puerto Rico. While there, the model indulged her fans in a number of sexy bikini pics that sent temperatures soaring on the social media platform. As The Inquisitr previously reported, one of the skimpy two-pieces that she slipped into was a barely-there black number that provided for a very busty display, driving her followers absolutely wild.