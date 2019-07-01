WWE News: Kurt Angle Admits Things With WWE Television Have Become ‘Pretty Stagnant’

Even the superstars and Hall of Famers realize that WWE needs some help.

It is absolutely no secret that WWE has been having problems over the course of the last year or so. While professional wrestling still remains extremely popular, the competition is only getting stronger and desperate measures are oftentimes necessary. When it comes to the ratings for Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, even Hall of Famers such as Kurt Angle realize that there are big problems needing to be addressed.

Just last week, WWE announced that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff were going to be the executive directors of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. With ratings plummeting and problems happening with pay-per-view ticket sales, it was obvious that Vince McMahon needed to do something.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the plans to have Heyman put in charge of Raw had been in the works since February of this year. The idea to give the blue brand over to Bischoff is something that came about over the course of only the last few weeks.

It is a bold move to help WWE stay ahead of All Elite Wrestling, and once again, it brings together the brilliant minds behind WWE, WCW, and ECW. With matters only getting worse, something desperately needed to be done and Kurt Angle can’t blame Vince McMahon for making the move he did.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Angle spoke with Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray about the big move and why it had to happen. The WWE Hall of Famer thinks this was necessary as even he could see the problems in place, as transcribed by Wrestling Inc.

“The ratings have been pretty stagnant. It just sounds like they want to give something a try and I do not blame them. The WWE right now, they are a publicly traded company that makes more money now, than they ever did before, that includes the Attitude Era.”

Angle went on to say that things are not as easy in today’s era as “the writing gets to be a little more difficult when you’re trying to write PG all the time.” That is actually the same sentiment that Mick Foley brought forth as he believes it is hard for a heel to go full on “bad guy” when he has to watch what he’s saying.

Kurt Angle is working behind the scenes as a producer for WWE, and he sees everything as it happens first-hand. He knows that there have been problems and the ratings have not been the best, but the company is taking measures to correct them.