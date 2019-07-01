British Model Alexina Graham Rocks Skimpy Mismatched Bikini In Sizzling New Photo

Alexina Graham’s latest Instagram upload is getting noticed for all the right reasons.

On Monday, July 1, the 29-year-old shared a sizzling new photo to her page on the social media platform that is getting pulses racing. In the shot, the British bombshell stands tall against the cloudless blue sky, raising her hands high in the air to show off nearly every inch of her incredible figure. While the scenic summer background was no doubt picturesque, the babe’s 640,000 followers may not have even taken notice, instead being captivated by her flawless bikini body that was left completely on display.

Alexina, who became the first redheaded Victoria’s Secret Angel earlier this year, stunned her fans in a skimpy, mismatched bikini from the popular lingerie brand that left very little to the imagination. The stunner sported a bright teal top that hardly contained her voluptuous assets that threatened to pop out of the minuscule piece. Its triangle style and deep V-neckline flaunted an insane amount of cleavage, and tied in a halter style behind her neck.

On her lower half, the model opted for a different style, instead choosing a white pair of bikini bottoms that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. The number featured a ruched waistband that sat high on her hips to accentuate her long, lean legs and draw attention to her flat midsection and abs. The model had her fiery red locks tied in a messy ponytail, which fell to one side of her head and spilled over her shoulder. She also sported a gorgeous minimal makeup look consisting of a shimmering eyeshadow and thick coat of mascara, making her striking features pop.

Fans of the lingerie model were quick to show some love for the steamy new snap to her feed. At the time of this writing, the post has already earned more than 28,000 likes after just 11 hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Wow absolutely beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another said that the model was “perfect.”

“You are so gorgeous and look amazing,” commented a third.

Loading...

Another recent post to her feed showed off more pieces from Victoria’s Secret’s new collection of mix-and-match styles that are being released on July 2. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe rocked the same color scheme, though this time inverted, wowing her fans with three steamy snaps of her sporting a sexy white, ruffled bikini top and teal blue bottoms that brought some serious heat to the social media platform.