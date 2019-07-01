Farrah Abraham Bares Plenty In ‘Make Money Not Friends’ Swimsuit

Farrah Abraham’s latest Instagram update has sent fans a lot. On July 1, the Teen Mom OG star updated her account. An eye-popping video showed the 28-year-old posing in swimwear. While Farrah frequently updates her Instagram in bikinis or one-pieces, today’s look offers something different.

The video appeared to be a still image edited to include some movement. Farrah herself appeared still, though. The mother of one seemed to have been filmed inside a clothing store. Given the Dubai geotag and a recent Instagram update from the Mall of the Emirates, Farrah may well have been swimsuit shopping.

Farrah showcased her curves in a hot pink swimsuit. “MAKE MONEY NOT FRIENDS” was written across the front in black lettering. With nothing but a pair of high heels to accessorize the outfit, it seemed that Farrah was out to send Instagram a reminder of her fierce body. She posed with one foot raised and her hand resting on what looked like a digitally-imposed and oversized cash bill. The swimsuit was baring plenty. Alongside Farrah’s chest, the one-piece was throwing out the star’s curvy hips and legs. Farrah even appeared to be using one hand to pull part of the swimsuit up.

A caption seemed to refer to the swimwear’s statement words as Farrah had penned the caption as a reminder.

With comments seemingly disabled, fans have not been able to leave their thoughts. Given the cleavage-flaunting display and somewhat materialistic vibe though, viewers of the video likely have plenty on their minds. Farrah had included hashtags of her own name alongside her location. Likewise mentioned was “money.”

The video has been racking up views. Over 8,000 were clocked within 30 minutes of the post going live.

Farrah’s presence in Dubai has been a talking point for her fans. Recent updates have shown this celebrity enjoying the Middle East’s luxuries. Be they poolside updates or shopping ones, the pictures and videos are showing this former Teen Mom OG cast member to be enjoying life. Farrah no longer features on the MTV show. As The Inquisitr reported a few days ago, Farrah has addressed rumors that she might return to the series. She spoke to her social media followers.

“I guess someone has left Teen Mom OG, the show that I started, 16 and Pregnant way back when. I know you guys all want me to have my own show, but I’m really creating and waiting for the right time for that. And maybe it’s not yet.”

Fans wishing to see more of Farrah should follow her Instagram.