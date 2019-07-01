Lea Michele Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With New Bikini Snap

Lea Michele is showing off her toned beach body in her latest social media post.

Over the weekend, Lea took to her Instagram account to show off a brand new photograph of herself rocking a skimpy black bikini.

In the sexy snapshot, the former Glee star is seen lounging in a swimming pool as she floats on a pink unicorn raft. Lea rocks a black bikini top that flaunts her toned arms and ample cleavage. She also sports a pair of skimpy black bottoms that put the focus on her lean legs.

The actress has her brown hair pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head and dons a pair of dark sunglasses to shield her eyes from the rays.

Lea also has a book laying across her belly as she smiles for the camera. Michele’s book placement, of course, sparked pregnancy rumors among fans in the comment section.

“I feel like there is something hiding there,” one fan wrote, adding a pregnancy emoji.

A second follower agreed, writing, “I feel like she is pregnant.”

“I’m sensing a baby bump. You’ve got that mama glow going on. Your face has changed,” a third fan wrote of Lea’s latest photo.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lea and her husband, Zandy Reich, married in a lavish ceremony earlier this year.

People Magazine reported that the couple shared their big moment with family and friends, and both had a best man standing beside them as they said their vows. Zandy chose his brother, Spencer, as his best man, while Lea’s best friend and former Glee star Jonathan Groff stood up with her as her “man of honor.”

The pair were said to have been happier than ever as Lea kept her cool during the ceremony, and Zandy “smiled from ear to ear” upon seeing his beautiful bride.

Following the ceremony, Lea and Zandy reportedly sneaked away to spend a few minutes alone as husband and wife. They were said to have eaten grilled cheeses and french fries, and drank champagne as they celebrated their first moments of marriage together.

Later, the couple went on a gorgeous tropical honeymoon, where Lea posted photos of herself enjoying some fun in the sun while showing off her impressive bikini body.

Meanwhile, Lea and Zandy have stayed quiet on the pregnancy speculation so far as they enjoy their first summer together as a married couple.