WWE News: Former Champion Reveals He Wanted To Commit A Murder-Suicide At ‘WrestleMania’

Over the years, there have been many storylines that have crossed the lines of what some people feel is acceptable. Unfortunately, the lives of many wrestlers take dark turns outside of the ring when the cameras aren’t rolling. A lot of them suffer through injuries, poverty, and even depression. One former WWE superstar has now revealed that things got so bad for him that he contemplated committing a murder-suicide at a WrestleMania.

Tommy Dreamer is a former ECW World Heavyweight Champion and 14-time WWF/WWE Hardcore Champion. He has worked with promotions around the world, won even more championships, and will always be a professional wrestling legend.

Unfortunately, life wasn’t always perfect for him, and he went through some very hard times just as many other wrestlers have. Those who know of ECW’s history are aware of how difficult things were over the years, but for Dreamer, they turned very bad at one point.

In a recent interview with the House of Hardcore Podcast, Dreamer spoke on many topics, which included heartbreak, wrestling, and even self-harm. One of his biggest battles with mental illness came after ECW ended and closed up shop.

As transcribed by Wrestling Inc., that is when Dreamer went through a series of events which could have ended in multiple deaths. If Dreamer had actually followed through with his plan, it would have resulted in a murder-suicide at WrestleMania X-Seven.

Dreamer admitted that he was an addict at the age of 29 when ECW went out of business. He was trying to keep the company in business and Paul Heyman had totally “screwed” him over big time when he left for WWE.

It was around this time that Dreamer went through a lot of issues and learned that it was legal for people to carry firearms into the Astrodome. That led to Dreamer opening up his mind to even worse thoughts and possibly ending the lives of two people at WrestleMania X-Seven.

Dreamer said that Paul Heyman told him he was going to debut at that event in Houston and make a big name for himself, but all plans were cancelled. Upon that happening, Dreamer admits he put a horrific plan into place in his mind.

“I’ll tell you what I wanted to do – it’s sick that I think this. At WrestleMania, I was gonna hop the rail and I was gonna whack Paul E. [Heyman] in the back of the head right at the announce table. Then, I was going to whack myself. [I would] be an ultimate martyr – hit my pose, crack, boom, pull the trigger. Because I was that insane in thought.”

Dreamer continued on and said he knew the fans would think it was an angle “until I shot him.”

Luckily, a phone call from Jim Ross came through to let Tommy Dreamer know that all at WWE were still thinking about him and to “hang tight.” That clicked something in Dreamer’s head and he realized that his actions would have ruined his life, the lives of others, and WrestleMania for millions of people. He was in such a lost place, but all it took was a phone call and some kind words from a stranger to change his mind.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.