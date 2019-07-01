Teddi Mellencamp Celebrates Her Birthday By Looking Back On Fitness Journey

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star celebrates her 38th birthday with a motivating Instagram post.

Teddi Mellencamp of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills celebrated growing up and glowing up in her latest Instagram post. In the poignant post, the reality star and accountability coach commemorated her 38th birthday by looking back at her fitness journey. The before and after photo shows Mellencamp’s dramatic weight loss.

In the birthday post, Teddi recounts crying in the doctor’s office after stepping on the scale. At 5’3″, she weighed over 200 pounds. Mellencamp noted she fell victim to a continuous cycle of going on extreme fad diets, losing weight, and gaining it back again. That is until four years ago, when she had a shift in mindset. Teddi attributes being consistent in her commitment to a healthier life as the reason she is able to maintain her slim figure.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are well aware, Mellencamp has been open about her struggles with her weight. The reality star and accountability coach has yo-yo dieted throughout the years until becoming fully dedicated to a healthy lifestyle.

In an exclusive with NBC News, the Bravo star revealed she gained 80 pounds during each one of her pregnancies. After her first pregnancy, Teddi managed to lose weight relatively quickly. Dropping pounds after her second child, however, proved to be difficult.

“I truthfully thought, it’s going to fall off this time. I’m going to workout hard, and it’s just going to happen. And then it didn’t,” Teddi explained to NBC.

Despite setbacks, Teddi powered through and changed what she viewed to be destructive behavior. After years of working out regularly, she met her goal of a 100-pound weight loss.

The health and fitness guru disclosed to Hollywood Life that she feels more confident since losing weight.

“I used to be over 200 pounds. It’s crazy. You kind of almost block out some of [it out]. It was painful at times! There are things that I didn’t do because I didn’t feel comfortable in my own skin and I’m just glad that I’m in a place where I’m doing it the right way and I’m being healthy,” she said.

Teddi has transformed her own success story into a lucrative business. According to E! News, as of last year, her accountability program, All in by Teddi Mellencamp, has over 500 clients with more on the waitlist. For the program, Teddi, along with additional lifestyle coaches, hold clients accountable for their diet and exercise.

With so many accomplishments, it makes sense why Teddi is in the mood to celebrate.

For even more motivation, be sure to follow Teddi’s Instagram account and watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo.