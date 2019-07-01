‘Real Housewives’ Star Headed West With Her Family, Leaving New Jersey And Her Daughter Behind

A star of The Real Housewives franchise is headed west for a new life with her family, but leaving one special person behind, her daughter, who will remain in her adopted home state of New Jersey.

Jacqueline Laurita has made a big move west with her husband Chris Laurita and their children, C.J., and Nicholas. Jacqueline’s daughter, Ashlee Malleo, will remain in New Jersey, posting on her Instagram page the ironic way her mother is headed back to where she once lived in almost the same manner as which she first came to New Jersey.

Malleo revealed in a snapshot that the Laurita family is headed across the country in an RV.

She posted that she recalled heading to New Jersey with her mother and Laurita in a similar fashion when the family moved from Henderson, Nevada, to their new home in the Garden State. Malleo then noted that she would not be joining her clan and although this new beginning will be tough for her, she knows, for now, this is the right decision.

Malleo also quipped that her beloved family’s west coast move gives her more of a reason to take in some of the Nevada sunshine and sights when she visits, which she hopes will be more often than not.

Malleo revealed that she was only 10-years-old when she made the move and now can’t imagine calling anywhere else but New Jersey home. The former reality star, who appeared on RHONJ sporadically when she was young, married husband Pete Malleo in August of 2018, almost two years after they welcomed their first child together, Cameron Hendrix Malleo.

Bravo’s Daily Dish reported that Laurita’s daughter confirmed the news of her wedding on Instagram.

“It’s official… Mr. & Mrs,” she said in a caption to the pic.

The quick ceremony took place at the City Clerk’s office in Manhattan, New York.

Laurita revealed that she was thrilled when she learned her eldest daughter was engaged to longtime boyfriend Malleo.

“Chris and I are thrilled to announce the engagement of our daughter Ashlee Holmes to her longtime best friend and boyfriend Peter Malleo! We are so excited to have Pete as a son-in-law and become part of our family. We love him! We are all very happy and excited about the future!”

Lauria left New Jersey to head back west to Nevada to be closer to her parents, her brother and sister-in-law, nephews, cousins, and her husband’s brother. She claimed to love her life in New Jersey and now looks forward to building new roots in her home state, asking her fans to follow her journey and her family’s new adventures.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo.