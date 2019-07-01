Farrah Abraham Takes Action Following ‘Escort’ Response To ‘Milf Life’ Video

Farrah Abraham appears to have made a move following recent accusations that she is a paid escort. The Teen Mom OG star’s own mother had kicked off rumors that Farrah’s activities might involve escorting earlier this week, per Monsters and Critics.

As The Inquisitr reported on Sunday, Farrah further fueled rumors with her June 30 Instagram update. The video that showed the 28-year-old showered in cash bills came with a racy caption. It also caused fans to probe the star.

“Are you an escort now?” was one comment.

Farrah has now disabled comments on her Instagram. The move seems to be a bold one – Farrah usually has comments enabled. Fans looking at pictures or videos of this mother are now limited in their interaction. They can like an update, but leaving a comment is off the cards.

Farrah joins other celebrities with comments disabled. Taylor Swift has the same deal. The choice is, however, rarely seen amid Hollywood faces.

Farrah’s recent Instagram activity has proven a hot topic. The star has been spending time in Dubai. Her updates have shown glamorous locations, including the Burj Al Arab hotel and the world-famous Mall of the Emirates. They likewise appear to have suggested the Nebraska-born star to be in a possible new romance. As The Inquisitr reported, fans have picked up on Farrah’s mentions of a potential new boyfriend – one fan appeared to have identified the mentioned male as Steven Taylor.

As one of the Teen Mom franchise’s most controversial faces, Farrah seems to be a headline-maker for virtually everything she does. Farrah’s scantily-clad Instagram updates frequently make the news. Back in May, Farrah fronted media outlets on account of a topless update. The photo (seen below) showed Farrah leaving an In-N-Out burger joint in nothing but a pair of Pretty Little Thing pants. She had used the chain’s food and drink to cover her chest.

Likewise controversial is Farrah’s status as a mother. The MTV series 16 and Pregnant showed fans Farrah’s pregnancy and early days raising her daughter Sophia. The 10-year-old is frequently mentioned in the comments section of Farrah’s Instagram updates – for the most part, fans appear concerned that this mother is setting a poor example for her daughter. With sex tapes of Farrah circulating the internet and a decidedly adult feel to her recent career choices, Farrah has been subject to slamming.

Why Farrah has disabled her comments hasn’t been clarified. Fans may feel that it’s on account of the “escort” accusations. Then again, Farrah may have done so for happier reasons – if she has a new boyfriend, she may want to keep comments out of the equation.