Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Sizzles And Shows Cleavage In Colorful Pride Look

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver is one of many celebrities to share their support of Pride on Instagram and showcase their participation in different celebrations. Recently, Skriver shared a few photos from a celebration dedicated to honoring Stonewall Day. For that event, she was dressed in a pair of Daisy Duke shorts, a colorful turtleneck, and a boldly patterned blazer.

Yesterday, Skriver shared another series of photos documenting an outfit she wore to Pride — and it was over-the-top in the best possible way. For clothing, Skriver is simply wearing a plain white tank top that showcases her cleavage. The focal point is on her beauty. Her shoulders, arms, and chest are dusted with big chunks of glitter that make her look like an otherworldly creature. Her hair is colored ombre shades of purple and pink, and is styled in loose waves that look like they belong on a mermaid.

Her makeup is also done in shades of purple and pink, and there’s plenty of highlighter and glitter to add some major drama. Then, for the ultimate accessory, she’s crafted a crazy headpiece made from different candies. As her caption explains, she put together the look to attend the New York City Pride March, along with others from the beauty brand Maybelline. Given that she’s there with the cosmetics company, obviously the makeup was the most important component of the look.

Her followers loved the look, and the post received over 191,000 likes within less than 20 hours. Many of the comments expressed admiration for her beauty.

Skriver has been vocal about her support for the LGBTQ community, and shared her thoughts on the subject with #legend last year.

“As humans, we should always try to leave our planet and people further along than we found them, and I feel like passing along a support system and collection of knowledge is the most important thing we can do. Being a rainbow kid myself, I want to share my story and hopefully help and inspire a few. Right now, I’m involved with Colage, Family Equality and Keep a Child Alive. Kids are just so important in this world. They’re unicorns — and should be protected from any harm and all hate so they’re able to live in a world full of freedom, love and promise.”

Skriver comes from a family where her parents were members of the LGBT community, and is therefore passionate about using her voice to speak out for what she believes in.

Skriver has been with Victoria’s Secret since 2011, and is officially one of their Angels. However, she has also walked the runway and appeared in campaigns for a wide variety of some of the best designers in the world.