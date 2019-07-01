American ‘Playboy’ Model Antje Utgaard Sets Pulses Racing In Plunging Swimsuit

Like a lot of folks in the Northern Hemisphere, Antje Utgaard is more than excited to welcome the warmer months, which also means that she has been stunning her Instagram fans eye-popping images of her killer curves on the regular. Over the weekend, the American Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering photo of herself in a swimsuit that is certainly bound to set pulses racing.

In the snapshot in question, the Wisconsin beauty is posing against a dark backdrop as she rocks a black swimsuit with details in white that feature a plunging neckline that dips all the way down to her stomach, showing off Utgaard’s massive cleavage. Her racy one-piece also boasts high-cut sides that come up to her waist, showcasing her strong, toned legs and full, wide hips.

The 24-year-old model is posing behind two bars as she holds onto one with one hand while she takes the other to her neck. She has her forearm positioned onto her chest, in a way that pushes her assets up, accentuating her busty physique even further. The model is shooting an intense gaze at the camera with her lips parted in a seductive way. In addition, the model is wearing her blonde hair swept over to one side and down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest.

To complete her look, she is wearing generous amounts of black eyeliner and mascara, which intensifies the piercing blue color of her eyes, giving her gaze extra depth and intensity. A natural color of lipstick simply adds extra plumpness and contrast to her lips. According to the tag she included with her post, the photo was captured by Vutang Clan.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Utgaard shared with her 1.8 million Instagram followers, garnered nearly 25,000 likes and more than 270 comments within a couple of days of being posted. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to offer their thoughts about the racy photo, praising her beauty and physique and leaving a trail of emoji behind. Users also used the opportunity to engage with Utgaard’s caption, in which she asked if anyone wanted to go to the beach with her.

“Yessssssss I want to go with you mamasita,” one user wrote in response to the caption.

“Love this,” another fan chimed in, pairing the comment with a red heart emoji.