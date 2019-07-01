Bombshell Cindy Kimberly Rocks Sexy Snakeskin Dress, Says It’s A ‘Hot Girl Summer’

Model Cindy Kimberly is bringing the heat this summer.

As fans of the bombshell know, Cindy is no stranger to showing off her signature curves in a number of sexy outfits. While she oftentimes posts photos from spreads and various shoots that she takes part in, she also shares plenty of other images from her travels around the world. In the most recent snapshot that was shared with her army of followers, Cindy looks like a fashionista.

In the sultry new photo, the black-haired beauty stands against a glass railing with the ocean at her back. Her amazing figure is fully on display in a sexy little dress that clings to her every curve, featuring a snakeskin pattern on it. Kimberly’s dress plunges low into her chest and barely even covers her top half. In the shot, the 20-year-old wears her long, dark locks down and slightly waved while looking seductively into the camera.

Like she does in most of her photos, the model is rocking a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, blush, mascara, highlighter, and matte lipstick. The photo has earned the bombshell rave reviews from fans already, with over 499,000 likes in addition to 1,900-plus comments. While many fans were quick to take to the post and gush over Cindy’s amazing body, countless others couldn’t help but comment on how absolutely beautiful she is.

“It should be criminal to look this good,” one follower gushed.

“HOTTEST GIRL OF THE SUMMER PERIOD,” another Instagram user wrote on the post.

“You are so beautiful,” one more gushed with a series of red heart emoji.

Late last week, The Inquisitr shared that Cindy gave fans a lot to talk about in a double-photo update that was posted for her loyal Instagram fans. In one of the images, the beauty’s body was fully on display in one of the sexiest outfits that she’s ever put on. The skimpy yellow swimsuit left very little to the imagination, plunging low into her chest while showing off ample amounts of cleavage in the process. Her toned and tanned legs were also on display in the sexy shot as she shows off her hourglass figure in the stunning swimsuit.

And very shortly after she shared the first hot post with her loyal fans, Kimberly delighted them with another. In the second image, the model posed on a wooden chair with a drink next to her on the table. Cindy went casual in a pair of brown pants, spreading her legs open for the camera in the seductive shot. Like most of her photos, this one earned her a ton of attention with over 550,000 likes in addition to 1,500-plus comments.

Slay all day, girl.