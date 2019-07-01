Charli XCX Grabs Her Breasts: ‘Me And My 2 Best Friends’

Charli XCX has a great sense of humor and knows how to promote herself well in the serious social media world we live in.

The “Break The Rules” hitmaker shared a photo on Instagram of herself sitting in a mini flower dress that showed off her legs and cleavage. In the image, she grabbed her breasts and pulled a smirking face. In the second image attached, she zoomed in on her smirk, adding some comedy to the post.

For her caption, she mentioned her “2 best friends” are going on tour with her later this year, meaning her breasts. She stated that her show will be the time of fans’ lives and that tickets are available to purchase through a link in her bio.

After the photo was shared 23 hours ago, it racked up over 200,000 likes.

“Can’t wait to see you and your two best friends,” one user commented.

The tour will be in support of her upcoming third studio album, Charli. For the artwork, Charli appears completely nude and poses like a statue, per The Inquisitr.

The album is scheduled to be released on September 13. It contains 15 tracks and a total of 14 collaborations.

“Next Level” Charli “Gone” feat. Christine and the Queens “Cross You Out” feat. Sky Ferreira “1999” feat. Troye Sivan “Click” feat. Kim Petras and Tommy Cash “Warm” feat. Haim “Thoughts” “Blame It On Your Love” feat. Lizzo “White Mercedes” “Silver Cross” “I Don’t Wanna Know” “Official” “Shake It” feat. Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy and Pabllo Vittar “February 2017” feat. Clairo and Yaeji “2099” feat. Troye Sivan

Her tour is set to kick off in North America on September 20 in Atlanta, Georgia. The second leg will visit Europe.

In an Instagram post, Charli announced who will be supporting her for the shows. She stated that Rina Sawayama will be opening up for her for all the U.K. shows. The North American leg will vary in guest acts, but will include Tommy Genesis, Brooke Candy, Dorian Electra, and Allie X.

On Spotify, Charli currently has over 17.2 million monthly listeners.

Recently, Charli has been on a roll, releasing a number of new songs. Her single with Lizzo called “Blame It On Your Love” has been streamed more than 14.7 million times on Spotify and so far has peaked at No. 70 in the U.K.

A couple of weeks ago, Charli released a remix of the Spice Girls’ debut single “Wannabe” with Diplo and Herve Pagez. Titled “Spicy,” the song has already racked up more than 10 million streams on Spotify. Last week, she teamed up with BTS on “Dream Glow,” which is currently her most played track on Spotify with over 24.4 million plays.