Episode 7 ‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers Tease More Drama From Luke Parker: ‘You Guys Are In My Way’

Luke Parker has been the dominant villain this summer on Hannah Brown’s journey during ABC’s The Bachelorette 2019 season. She has struggled almost every week in her dynamic with him, but he continues to get roses. Episode 7 is set to air on Monday, July 1, and a new sneak peek shows that there’s more Luke drama on the way.

People shares a clip from Monday’s show and it reveals that things will get quite intense between Luke and Hannah’s remaining men. The Bachelorette spoilers detail that Parker will get worked up in speaking with several of the other guys, and he will make it clear that he thinks Hannah’s final rose is his for the taking.

The sneak peek shows that Luke and Hannah will be having a talk alone at some point, and The Bachelorette spoilers suggest that he will not even try to hide his confidence. One part of their conversation will prompt him to tell Hannah that he thinks he does seemingly understand something. At another point, he’ll give her a look that seems to suggest he is stunned by something she tells him.

As much as Hannah may continue to struggle in dealing with Luke, it looks as if her remaining men are simply done with him. During one testy exchange, he will tell some, if not all, of Brown’s suitors that they are in his way. Even some of the guys who usually seem to stay out of the drama will speak up as Luke’s chaos intensifies.

It's all breaking loose. Hearts are at risk on #TheBachelorette, tonight at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/169xUBqbAa — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 1, 2019

ABC shared another sneak peek capturing part of this moment where Luke tells the others that they’re in his way. The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that this declaration seemingly makes Tyler Cameron laugh a bit, and Luke doesn’t hesitate to turn this into a confrontation.

Luke will also exchange some heated words with Peter Weber during these Episode 7 dates in the Netherlands. The Bachelorette spoilers tease, however, that the most intense battle involving Parker will come during the group date and with Garrett Powell.

Parts of this upcoming battle have been teased in previews all season long. Now, it is finally going to air. The Inquisitr previously detailed that Peter, Luke, and Garrett end up on a group date with Hannah. It’s during this outing that Parker and Powell go at it.

Loading...

Hannah and Peter are elsewhere during this tense exchange, and it’ll happen as Luke and Garrett are alone in a room together. The Bachelorette spoilers share that Garrett will accuse Luke of being the fakest person he’s ever met, and eventually, this escalates and Parker will stand over Powell yelling at him.

This is where Luke gets into Garrett’s face and yells that he’s been truthful with Hannah and that this fellow contestant isn’t going to mess it up. Will Hannah finally see through Luke’s sweet talk after all of this and cut him loose?

Unfortunately, The Inquisitr has noted, it’s said to be Garrett who is eliminated in Episode 7 rather than Luke. Parker does get a hometown date with Brown and The Bachelorette spoilers hint that it seemingly goes well enough that she keeps him at that point as well.

What will it take for Hannah Brown to ditch Luke Parker? The Bachelorette spoilers tease that things will get even uglier before he’s eliminated and fans are ready to see him gone.