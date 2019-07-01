Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Frida Aasen Stuns In Barely-There Bikini

Frida Aasen is making the best of the first month of summer, often sharing snippets of her beach life with Instagram fans who can’t seem to get enough of the model. Over the weekend, the Victoria’s Secret bombshell took to the popular photo-sharing social media platform to post a sweltering snapshot in which she is featured in a barely-there bikini that showcases her striking curves and incredible good looks.

In the photo in question, the Norwegian beauty is lying on a boat as she dons a black two-piece bikini that consists of a straight-cut top with a one-shouldered neckline featuring a strap that goes over Aasen’s left shoulder, creating an interesting line that showcases the model’s structured torso. The 24-year-old model teamed her top with a skimpy bottom that boasts two-strapped sides that sit high on her frame, creating a cutout on either side, showing off quite a bit of skin. According to the tag Aasen included with her post, the two-piece she is sporting is by Frankies Bikinis.

Aasen is lying on her side with her legs stretched in front of her as she rests her torso on her left elbow, in a pose that accentuates the long lines and natural curves of her body. She is looking straight ahead at a point off-camera, engaging her torso in a gentle twist that enhances the incredible musculature on her abs.

The model is wearing her blonde hair swept over to one side and down in naturally straight strands that cascade over her left shoulder and onto her arm. While it isn’t perfectly clear in the photo, Aasen appears to be wearing little to no makeup, embracing a more natural, laid back look. The sun appears to be fairly high and strong, judging the shadow of her face cast on her chest.

The post, which Aasen shared with her almost half a million Instagram followers, garnered more than 33,000 likes and over 230 comments within a couple of days of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Victoria’s Secret model took to the comments section to praise her flawless physique, and also to share their admiration for her.

“A wonderful landscape. And an even more graceful view of your beauty,” one user raved.

“What a hottie,” another fan chimed in, trailing the comment with red hearts and a couple of flower emoji.

“Ahh no words,” a third fan added.