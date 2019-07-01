Kourtney Kardashian Hugs Willow Smith Amid Rumors Their Families Don’t Get Along Anymore

They are two of the most powerful families in the entertainment industry, but things have reportedly been somewhat rocky between the Kardashians and the Smiths since Jada Pinkett Smith interviewed Jordyn Woods for her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, right after it emerged that the model made out with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend.

Still, Kourtney Kardashian and Willow Smith proved that, despite all the drama, they can still get along with each other. They shared a warm embrace after bumping into each other at a grocery store in Los Angeles over the weekend. Per The Daily Mail, the oldest Kardashian sibling and the youngest Smith clan member were spotted hugging at the Erewhon organic food market on Sunday.

Kourtney was there with her three children — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 — who she shares with her ex-partner Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Willow was hanging out with friends as well as with her adorable pet pooch. They both kept it super casual for their Sunday outing, with the 40-year-old reality TV star rocking a plain white t-shirt and light gray sweatpants, as well as a pair of dark sunglasses and some cool Nike sneakers. The 18-year-old singer sported a black tank top with a colorful design on it, a pair of gray leggings, and some black sandals.

Willow Smith hugs Kourtney Kardashian as they cross paths at the grocery store https://t.co/yN1KQJSKR8 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 1, 2019

The two ladies appeared to be in high spirits as they chatted with each other with big smiles on their faces. This is one of the few times that members of the two famous Hollywood families have been publicly spotted hanging out since Jordyn appeared on Jada’s series to share her side of the cheating scandal involving Tristan.

Jordyn’s family is very close with the Smiths, as her late father used to be one of Will Smith’s closest friends — she even refers to Will and Jada as “uncle” and “aunt.” The model gave her tell-all interview after being relentlessly bullied by Kardashian-Jenner fans for allegedly getting cozy with the NBA star at a party in February this year.

Jordyn was Kylie’s best friend — the two actually met through Jaden Smith and became good pals in middle school. Since they cut ties following the scandal, Jaden and Willow have been seen spending a lot of time with Jordyn — Jaden even had her on stage during his Coachella set this year — but not so much with sisters Kylie and Kendall, who they used to frequently spend time with as well.