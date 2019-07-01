Royal Baby Archie’s Christening Ceremony Reportedly Set To Happen This Weekend

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son will reportedly be christened very soon! A source recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have plans to hold the traditional ceremony for their 2-year-old little boy, Archie Harrison, over the coming weekend. In addition, the source shared a few details about what will happen during the ceremony, which Meghan and Harry reportedly want to keep private.

The ceremony will reportedly be held in a private chapel near St. George’s Chapel, a location very close to the royal couple’s heart — they married at St. George’s Chapel in May 2018. In addition, Harry himself was christened at this location in 1984. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, is expected to attend the ceremony, as well as other royal family members such as Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The source revealed that Queen Elizabeth will not be present, as she has a prior engagement. However, this is not unusual, as she and her husband, Prince Philip, did not attend the christening of Prince Louis last year for a similar reason.

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, is expected to preside over the ceremony. He officiated Meghan and Harry’s wedding and reportedly became “close to Meghan after her baptism.”

Although Meghan and Harry are known to break royal traditions, they are reportedly sticking to routine with Archie’s christening. As is tradition for royal children, Archie will wear the white christening gown — which Prince Louis also wore last July — and “will be baptized with holy water from the River Jordan using the silver Lily font,” according to ET.

Another source confirmed to People on Monday that the christening will take place on Saturday, July 6. They explained that Meghan and Harry would like an “intimate and peaceful” ceremony with about 25 family members and guests. Photos from the ceremony will only be released the following day.

Loading...

“This is a beautiful milestone and they are excited to share it as a family first and then with the world,” the source said.

Of course, the couple’s decision to keep the ceremony private isn’t surprising, as they treated Archie’s birth on May 6 the same way. Meghan and Harry limited the public’s view of their son by choosing to hold a very small photo call days after his birth, rather than on the steps of the hospital in a public affair.

Many royal fans are unhappy with Meghan and Harry for wanting to keep Archie’s christening under wraps. As the Inquisitr previously reported, royal insider Penny Junor feels the duke and duchess should “give the public who love and support them a crumb to enjoy.”